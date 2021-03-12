Will a new Berry Road Bridge ever be built?

“His words that day, ‘shut this bridge down right now, I wouldn’t take a bicycle across it. I don’t know what is holding it up.’”

Another complication to replacing the bridge is that Berry Road would have to be dramatically upgraded from the bridge to Bonne Terre. Gross estimated that would cost $600,000-800,000.

“Berry Road is the old 67 highway,” he said. “It was concrete overlaid with asphalt.

"What you will find is all the expansion joints have blown apart, or you see reflective cracking in the asphalt. When the new bridge is built, we would have to resurface all of Berry Road because of the increased traffic, especially heavy trucks. The road structure will not handle it.

“There’s two methods: We would mill off the asphalt, put down a geofabric to bond everything and put down a wear surface of asphalt. It usually costs us about $70,000 a mile. We could also do a rubblization. We completely break up the concrete and asphalt, it is compacted in and lay a small layer of gravel and put a new asphalt surface on it.”

Copeland added, “If we were to build the bridge and not make these road improvements, within a year the road would just be blowing up.”