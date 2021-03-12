Will a new Berry Road Bridge ever be built?

Since the demolition of the Berry Road Bridge north of Bonne Terre in 2014, questions have often been raised as to when and if a new bridge will be constructed in its place.
The actual answer is relatively simple: money.
With a mixture of the timing of when the bridge was taken out of service and the current funding climate, there are not nearly enough funds for St. Francois County to construct a bridge the size of one needed to cross Big River. In 2019, the estimated cost for the bridge with construction and bond interest totaled $5.3 million.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich explained the history of the removal of the bridge.
“It was built in 1927,” he said. “MoDOT recommended closing the Berry Road Bridge in 2006 or repairing it for $2 million. It was demolished in 2014. The county had to pay 20% of the demolition, and MoDOT picked up the rest.”
In 2019, Seiberlich and the county commission reviewed what would be necessary to construct a new bridge.
“A company that does the bonding for counties came in and made a presentation,” he said. “I think it was over 20 years to finance the bridge.”
According to Seiberlich, the company came up three options for financing the bridge:
Lease Certificates of Participation (LCP)
Repaid by a new county sales tax with an estimated 32% sales tax coming from St. Francois County residents and 68% coming from out of county visitors.
Neighborhood Improvement District (NID)
A district created in northern St. Francois County approved by a petition of 2/3 of property owners. A levy of $2.25 per $100 on property owners in the district would be needed.
A countywide NID
A countywide NID for several improvements throughout the county to gather support to have the entire county pay for the bridge.
Seiberlich said that at the time, county officials did not like any of the funding options presented.
“The problem was, we felt like nobody in southern St. Francois County is going to pay for a bridge in northern St. Francois County,” he said. “Also, this was in 2019 and none of the commissioners that were going to run in 2020 were in favor of raising taxes.”
Another suggestion was to split the $3.5 million cost of construction between the North County School District, the city of Bonne Terre and the county and the state split their portion of it similar to the way the Vo-Tech Bridge was funded.
Complicating the funding issue was the problem that there would not be any grants from the Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) program. The BRO typically funds a large portion of most county bridge replacements throughout the state.
Highway Administrator John Gross explained why the money is not available.
“At the time, the county was not financially able to construct a new bridge,” he said. “What they did do was utilize federal funding to demolish the bridge, which is a stage of bridge building. But by doing so, now if that bridge is to be built, we cannot utilize any funding through the BRO program. It has to be fully funded by the county. We have looked at several other possible scenarios of trying obtain some additional funding.”
Unfortunately, the bridge was at the end of its life and had to be taken down. Gross said that the on-call engineer and the commission decided that the bridge needed to be demolished.
“MoDOT comes in every two years to perform our bridge inspections, for any bridge over 20 foot span throughout the county,” he said. “They advise us on any repairs that need to be made and establish weight limits.”
Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland was present the day the inspector looked at the bridge that was still open to traffic with a 3-ton limit.
“His words that day, ‘shut this bridge down right now, I wouldn’t take a bicycle across it. I don’t know what is holding it up.’”
Another complication to replacing the bridge is that Berry Road would have to be dramatically upgraded from the bridge to Bonne Terre. Gross estimated that would cost $600,000-800,000.
“Berry Road is the old 67 highway,” he said. “It was concrete overlaid with asphalt.
"What you will find is all the expansion joints have blown apart, or you see reflective cracking in the asphalt. When the new bridge is built, we would have to resurface all of Berry Road because of the increased traffic, especially heavy trucks. The road structure will not handle it.
“There’s two methods: We would mill off the asphalt, put down a geofabric to bond everything and put down a wear surface of asphalt. It usually costs us about $70,000 a mile. We could also do a rubblization. We completely break up the concrete and asphalt, it is compacted in and lay a small layer of gravel and put a new asphalt surface on it.”
Copeland added, “If we were to build the bridge and not make these road improvements, within a year the road would just be blowing up.”
While there may be enough money in the road and bridge budget to fund the bridge, Gross said that taking money out of the bridge and road maintenance funds is simply not a feasible option.
“We are taking money out of the infrastructure that’s already in place,” he said. “We’ve taken a year or two away from bridges and roads that need to be repaired.”
Copeland stated that they know of the safety needs for having the bridge, and the commissioners are aware of these conditions.
“They are not ignoring this,” he said. “We and the commission are exploring avenues at getting this bridge done. It’s just not a quick process.”
