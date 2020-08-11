‘Will they treat him?’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When she learned her fiance had tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of June, Selina Al-Hameed had no idea what would happen next.

She was worried. Her fiance has severe asthma, which could put him at increased risk for severe illness. And because he’s incarcerated at Farmington Correctional Center, there was no easy way for Al-Hameed to get answers.

Al-Hameed called the prison and was transferred to its medical department. She had a medical release form, which lets her access her fiance's medical information, but she was told an administrator would have to call her back. Al-Hameed said the exchange ended at about 8 a.m.

Eight hours later, Al-Hameed got a call back. She said she wanted to know what the plan was now that her fiance had tested positive.

According to Al-Hameed, the administrator said the prison was doing vital checks twice a day, and that if any prisoner’s symptoms worsen, staff would take the necessary steps to treat them, either in-house or through an outside provider.

“And that was it,” Al-Hameed said.

After waiting eight hours, Al-Hameed said those weren’t exactly the answers she had hoped for.