Williams readies to retire after her term

St. Francois County Collector Pamela Williams, who has been in office since 1995, is making plans to retire in 2022 at the end of her term.

Williams started as an employee in the office in 1986, but was later elected collector.

“I feel like it’s time to get out of the way and let someone else take over,” she said.

With more than 30 years as employee and officeholder, Williams says things have changed a whole lot since she started.

“When I was first elected, it was very labor intensive, we had one computer in the office,” she said. “We did all the work manually and at the end of the day, one person would put all that information in the computer and we would get a printout.

"When we mailed out tax bills, it was a four-part form, we would tear it off and mail them a copy. We would handfigure all the delinquent taxes and attach it. The collector didn’t have a computer. The first thing I did was go to the commission and say, 'I need a computer.' They asked why. I told them I plan on working. I worked in the office so I knew what’s ahead, and I have been a working collector. I do the dailies and monthlies just to check what they’ve done so I know everything is balanced out.”

At that time, when someone came in to pay their taxes, the employees had to go through huge files and pull the bills. They then physically stamped the bills paid.

Although the computers do speed things up, Williams noted that there is definitely more volume with the growth of the county.

“It’s still very time-consuming and a lot of things are going on,” she said.

Even with the addition of other ways to pay the taxes such as credit cards, two drop boxes and the e-pay system on the internet, Williams says processing tax payments still takes a lot of work .

“We do have overtime,” she said. “We try to keep it down as much as possible, but we have such a large mail load and the online payments now. Our e-pay system where people pay online has grown so much; I didn’t expect that because of the fees. When somebody pays online, we get a printout from the company. We still have to go and put those in manually. We are not taking any shortcuts; it’s very time-consuming. I used to do all the e-pays and finally trained someone else to do that. At the end of December, we’ll have thousands. She does over 100 a day.”

According to Williams, just about every aspect of her office’s work is much more complicated than it used to be.

“Just tax sales have so many stipulations that you have to follow in a time period,” she said. “The job in general, you think you’ve heard everything and then something new comes up. I’ve never had a year where we didn’t have something new. We’ve had good working relations with legislators, they’ve helped us in some ways. There’s been some in the past that didn’t really have the concept of how something would turn out. We’ve been able to relay to them through our association that here are the complications for that.”

One of William’s greatest accomplishments while in office was serving as president of the Missouri County Collectors Association. “That was a real privilege to represent our association. It was an opportunity to work with all the collectors and represent them for a year."

“I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been very challenging, but I love this kind of work,” Williams said. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity, if very stressful. I have a wonderful staff, it has changed over the years because people retire, but I feel like I’ve always had a good staff. I was always proud of them.”

Williams’ whole family is going to have to adjust to her retirement. She said that her kids and grandkids grew up around the office.

“This is grandma’s office,” she said. “But now that I’m a great-grandma, I’m ready to retire.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.