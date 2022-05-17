Will's Law heads to the governor's desk

One family with Parkland roots has successfully lobbied the Missouri legislature this year to pass “Will’s Law,” a measure that promotes seizure-safe schools and that will soon be sitting on Gov. Mike Parson’s desk for signing.

The Missouri legislative session ended one day early last Thursday, but the two-year effort made by the Capps family of Herculaneum, who championed the cause of 4-year-old son Will Capps, was successful.

Will’s mom, Kayci, a 2011 graduate of North County High School – her husband graduated from Raider Country a year earlier – said she is ecstatic that now, the 8,300 school-aged kids in Missouri who experience seizures can be assured that public school employees will be trained every two years on how best to provide support to them when there’s a medical event, in addition to providing education.

“A funny little twist – Will’s Law passed twice,” Kayci texted Friday. “It was attached to S.B. 710 and S.B. 681.”

The journey started when Will was about to enter Dunklin R-5 School District for preschool.

“He was born a totally healthy baby. He had his first seizure at 3 months old that was 50 minutes long — five zero. And they weren't sure if it was even a seizure, they thought it might have been a febrile seizure, which would have been fine, totally common for toddlers and infants to have seizures if they have a fever,” Kayci recalled. “They weren't even sure if it was a seizure. And they thought it might have been just a weird leg movement that went on for an extended period of time and really weren't concerned about it. We were at an army hospital at the time.

“Two weeks later, he had, I believe it was an hour and a half long seizure at 4 months old.”

The next seizure, Will had to be intubated, Kayci said.

“They did a spinal tap, all kinds of stuff to this teeny tiny baby and it was very traumatizing. But still they said, most epilepsies are outgrown and not that big a deal,” she said. “But they sent off genetic testing. And if you Google Dravet syndrome, the very first thing that comes up describing it is ‘catastrophic.’ It’s a rare genetic mutation only about 1 in 16,000 get. Yeah, so it was pretty much the worst case scenario. We didn't know if he would walk because there's a very, very large spectrum.”

Kayci said Will is also level-three on the autism spectrum.

“So he has seizures every single day. He's nonverbal. He has low muscle tone, so he's pretty wobbly when he walks and kind of all over the place,” she said. “But he's very, very sweet and he's very resilient.

"You know, he has therapies between school and outpatient every single day. He doesn't sleep, we never sleep. I think he gets a double dose, between the autism and the Dravet syndrome. They're both kind of noted to have insomnia, sleep disturbances. So he kind of gets it from both sides, I guess.”

Kayci said they’re looking for a night nurse who can keep an eye on Will when he wakes at 1 a.m. or so and can’t get back to sleep for a few hours. “He goes to preschool halfway through the week in the morning. So it's just me and the baby here trying to catch up a little (on sleep),” Kayci said, referring to Will’s sister Charlotte, who is 1. There’s also big brother Ben, who is 7.

When Will aged out of the First Steps program and it was time to attend preschool, she pushed for a one-on-one nurse for Will. She said a district official assured her the district had educated kids with epilepsy before, and the official wondered why Kayci was particularly concerned.

“And I was like, well, he's been intubated 10 times and the seizures are very hard to stop, they've been as long as three hours,” she said. “So obviously, that really scared everybody and made them very uneasy, and I can understand — I had never seen a seizure until Will had one, and I was 24. So I went 24 years without ever seeing a seizure. And most people haven't ever seen one. So just sending him to a place without me with a bunch of people who want to help but don't know how — It's very scary.”

After some Googling, Kayci found a mom named Colleen Quinn in Marin, New Jersey, who, with the help of her local legislators, had successfully gotten her governor in January 2020 to sign off on “Paul’s Law,” making seizure-safe schools part of the norm for New Jersey public schools.

“And then she (Quinn) found it in her heart to help other states and hopefully get all 50 seizures safe, so I got connected and started working with her,” Kayci said. “And at that point, we brought in my friend who also went to North County, Andrew Young, because he's very connected with Congress and has connections with senators and he really helped us to get this mostly pushed through.”

Kayci said District 1 Sen. Doug Beck was also the chief force in getting the measure passed on the floor.

“I didn’t know that, if you proposed a bill, others could add all kinds of other things to it, and once they tried to put a really controversial amendment on the bill that sunk it. So it took two years of trying to put it through, running out of time, or it got controversial amendments attached to it,” she said. “It also switched from being a health bill to being an education bill, and that made more sense to me, too.”

The only thing left to make the bill official is the governor’s signature, which Kayci expects this summer. As for Will, he just keeps on learning what he can, as he can, until he starts school.

“He has no idea” about the bill’s passage, Kayci said. “But we know this is huge. Since he was diagnosed, there's been very high highs and very low lows. You know, with him being intubated 10 different times and thinking that we might lose him 10 different times and he's only 4 years old. This is just such a huge personal win for us.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

