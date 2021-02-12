Wintry mix complicates road clearing in Farmington

This latest round of wintery weather has caused real difficulties in cleaning off low traffic streets, prompting concerns and complaints to be lodged with the city of Farmington.

Public Works Director Larry Lacy is in charge of street maintenance. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, he addressed the problems the city is facing with getting some of these streets cleared off.

“This storm was a little bit unusual in that the majority of what we got in precipitation was in the form of ice or sleet pellets,” he said. “That’s a lot harder to plow off of the streets.

"The majority of road treatment has been putting down chat and salt. When you have chat and salt on the roadway in conjunction with traffic action on there, it activates that and breaks the ice up to plow it off. But, if it’s a street that doesn’t get much traffic, even if we put salt and chat on there, with the temperatures that we have and the overcast skies, it doesn’t do much.”

Lacy rode with one of his street crew when treating a roadway, and he said that when they dropped the blade, it just rode on top of the ice.