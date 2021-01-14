With a week left to file, races emerge for April election

Several individuals have filed for spots on municipal and school boards in the April election. The last day to file is Tuesday.

Bismarck

There are two positions open on the Board of Aldermen, a seat for Ward 1 and another for Ward 2. Members of the board are elected to serve two-year terms. Sioux Young holds the Ward 1 position and Amy Wiley represents Ward 2. Wiley has filed for re-election to her Ward 2 seat.

Bonne Terre

Two-year terms in Ward 1 and Ward 3 are open. Those seats are held by Bruce Pratte and Erik Schonhardt, respectively, who both refiled. Schonhardt will be challenged by Donny Hawkins. Pratte will be challenged by Harold Morgan.

Desloge

Mayor David Kater has been elected to the St. Francois County Commission, so his seat is open. Alderman David Shaw, Tina Kater, and Renee Sadler have filed to run.

For the Board of Aldermen, two-year term seats are open in Ward 1, Ward 2, and Ward 3. The seats are currently held by Shaw, Chris Gremminger and Jerry Hulsey, respectively. John Wigger has filed in Ward 1 and Kelly Farkas in Ward 3.

Farmington