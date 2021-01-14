With a week left to file, races emerge for April election

Several individuals have filed for spots on municipal and school boards in the April election. The last day to file is Tuesday.
Bismarck
There are two positions open on the Board of Aldermen, a seat for Ward 1 and another for Ward 2. Members of the board are elected to serve two-year terms. Sioux Young holds the Ward 1 position and Amy Wiley represents Ward 2. Wiley has filed for re-election to her Ward 2 seat.
Bonne Terre
Two-year terms in Ward 1 and Ward 3 are open. Those seats are held by Bruce Pratte and Erik Schonhardt, respectively, who both refiled. Schonhardt will be challenged by Donny Hawkins. Pratte will be challenged by Harold Morgan.
Desloge
Mayor David Kater has been elected to the St. Francois County Commission, so his seat is open. Alderman David Shaw, Tina Kater, and Renee Sadler have filed to run.
For the Board of Aldermen, two-year term seats are open in Ward 1, Ward 2, and Ward 3. The seats are currently held by Shaw, Chris Gremminger and Jerry Hulsey, respectively. John Wigger has filed in Ward 1 and Kelly Farkas in Ward 3.
Farmington
Mayor Larry Forsythe's four-year term will end and he has filed for reelection.
City Council open seats include:
Ward 1, two-year term, currently held by David Kennedy. Originally appointed to the seat, Kennedy has filed for election.
Ward 2, two-year term, currently held by Chad Follis. Originally appointed to the seat, Follis has filed for election.
Ward 2, one-year term, currently held by Harry Peterson. Originally appointed to the seat, Peterson has filed for election.
Ward 3, two-year term, currently held by Wayne Linnenbringer. Linnenbringer has filed for reelection.
Ward 4, two-year term, currently held by Vanessa Pegram. Pegram has filed for reelection.
Ward 4, one-year term, currently held by Keli Keutzer.
Fredericktown
The Fredericktown City Council has three open seats with two-year terms, Alderman Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3. Incumbents Rick Polete, Paul Brown and Kevin Jones all filed for reelection.
Madison County Hospital Board has one seat open for a five-year term. No one has filed yet.
Madison County Ambulance Board has two open seats with three-year terms in District 3 Castor Precinct and District 6 Ward 3. Chad Denman filed in the District 3 Castor Precinct.
Madison County Health Department Board has three open seats with four-year terms. Kathy Stearley has filed.
Iron Mountain Lake
Edward T. Harr Jr. has filed for the Ward 3 seat.
Leadington
Mayor Joe Davis' two-year seat is open and he has filed for reelection. There are also three aldermen seats open, a one-year term and two two-year terms. Steve Kinsey and Gregg Skaggs currently hold two of those seats. The third is open. No one has filed for the seats.
Leadwood
Mayor David Henry's two-year seat is open for filing, as are two-year terms for seats held by Ward 1 Alderman Charlie Lewis and Ward 2 Alderman John Vickers. Vickers and Lewis have refiled. Ed Austin filed for mayor.
Park Hills
Mayor Daniel Naucke’s four-year term is ending. David Easter, Larry LaChance, and Gene Fritsche have filed to run for mayor.
There are also four council seats open: Ward 1 currently held by Alan Coleman, Ward 2 held by Larry LaChance, Ward 3 currently vacant, and Ward 4 held by Donna Dettmer. Council members are elected to two-year terms. Dettmer has filed for re-election to her Ward 4 seat.
Colemen has filed for re-election to his Ward 1 position, while Jody Adams has also filed for election to represent Ward 1. Cindi Penberthy has filed for election to serve Ward 3 on the council.
Bismarck Schools
Two three-year term seats on the board are open. Incumbents Aaron Radford and Melinda Dugal have filed for reelection.
Central Schools
There are two Central School Board positions up for election this year. The two incumbents, Ronnie Calvird and David Kennard, have filed for re-election.
Farmington Schools
Two three-year terms are on the ballot. The seats are currently held by Dolores Howard and Kurt Bauche. Both incumbents have filed for reelection.
Fredericktown Schools
The Fredericktown School Board has two seats open with three-year terms. Incumbents Richard Allgier and Xandra Sonderman have filed for reelection.
North County Schools
Three-year terms for two seats on the school board will be open. The seats are held by David Mallow and David Bahr, who have both filed to retain their seats. Raven Larkin has also filed.
West County Schools
Two three-year terms are open. Chris Briley and Tyson Wilkins have filed for reelection.
Mineral Area College
Board of Trustees seats in Sub-District 1 and Sub-District 2 are open. Scott Sikes and Lisa Umfleet have filed for reelection.
911 Board
District 1 has two, four-year terms up for election. They're currently held by Ginger Taylor and Todd Mecey, who have not refiled. Timmeray Porter has filed for election to District 1. District 2 also has two, four-year terms up for election. The seats are held by Kenny Wakefield and David Pratte. Pratte has filed for reelection and will be challenged by Bill Stegall and Kegan Gravett.
Health Center Board
Sherry Cauley, Jack Poston and Victoria Damba have four-year terms expiring.
Laura Rasnick has filed for the three-year unexpired term to which she was appointed.
County Ambulance Board
Laura Moran and David Kater have three-year terms that are expiring.