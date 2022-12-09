Wolf Creek buys properties for new stations

As part of the formation of a fire protection district and expansion of service, Wolf Creek Fire Protection District has purchased two properties in the district to begin building satellite fire stations.

The two locations are 13191 Route F near Coffman and 6758 Route DD between Knob Lick and Libertyville.

District Board Secretary Colin Rogers said it was a part of an effort to lower fire insurance for district residents.

“Hopefully in the near future, we are looking at building stations to keep apparatus to better serve everybody and help lower their insurance,” he said. “Right now our ISO rating is a nine if you live within a five-mile radius of House #1 (Current Old Jackson Road location). If you live farther than that five-mile radius, your ISO rating is a 10, which is the worst ISO rating you can get. We are trying to strategically locate those stations to better serve our people in that area.

"We are eventually planning on staffing those houses with a tanker and/or eventually a rescue truck. The one at Knob Lick, there’s a lot of motor vehicle accidents on Highway 67. Some of our department — they are all volunteers — live out there, so it will be quicker for them to go jump in a rescue truck or a tanker at that station and take off from there as opposed to coming all the way in to town to go to the (fire)house to get in a truck to go out to the scene.”

When the whole building process is finished, Rogers said that Central Dispatch will know where the trucks are and what apparatus they want at that scene.

Rogers said the district has already hired an architectural firm to design the stations.

“They are not going to be fancy," he added.

According to Rogers, they are moving quickly to get these projects shovel ready so that in the event a grant is available to help pay for the houses or apparatus, they will be ready for it.