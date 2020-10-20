Wolf Creek looks at becoming a fire district

The Wolf Creek Fire Protection Association is attempting the process of becoming a fire protection district.
During the last week, officials with Wolf Creek have met with the St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Commissions on filing the outline of their boundaries. The association covers about 200 square miles spanning both counties with the firehouse located on Old Jackson Road outside of Farmington.
Frank Vatterott, an attorney specializing in fire protection districts spoke at the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday about the process of filing the boundaries — something that he notes has not been done by any fire association in the area, but is required by state statute.
“All volunteer fire protection associations…shall identify the association’s boundaries and file the same with the county’s administrative body,” he said. “That’s the only purpose of doing this today, is to file our boundaries. I don’t think it’s any secret that eventually we would like to become a fire protection district. We have good relationships with the neighboring fire protection associations. There’s no boundary disputes.”
The difference between an association and a district is that an association depends on the sales of fire tags for funding. A district collects taxes and has a board that is elected by the residents of the fire district. In order to create a fire district, the association is currently filing the boundaries with both counties. The next step is a petition collecting 100 signatures to submit to the circuit court. The final step to create a district is approval by the voters during an election.
“That may be later, depending on the voters and the board,” Vatterott said. “Right now we’re just a volunteer association, a not-for-profit corporation existing on fire tag income.”
Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry explained that the filing of boundaries is mostly just clarifying existing boundary lines.
“This isn’t really a change,” he said. “Some things were kind of a gray area before, but we made them a hard line and paid Taylor Engineering to come up with these maps and they have metes and bounds, a very detailed description that we will be submitting with the petition that we are filing.
“We’re trying to make sure that everything to do with our association is square before we go in front of a judge for a district.”
Mabry said that association boundaries can be anywhere and they can overlap.
“An association is really just a group of local citizens that formed a local committee and decided to give fire protection to those who wish to join in. They can pick any area they want, as long as it is in the state of Missouri. They may overlap, but that’s not a great idea, because it complicates 911 situations and everybody needs to know who is doing what, you don’t want any ambiguities in that. A district is a government entity and a political subdivision, so it trumps everything. If you take a line and turn an association into a district, where it was a soft line, it becomes a hard line.”
If everything goes as planned, Mabry is looking at getting the district question on the April 2021 municipal elections ballot.
Support Local Journalism
“That’s our best case scenario at this time, but it’s still too early to tell,” he said. “We still have to go through a certain process before that can be picked, if we can make it in time.”
The main reason to go to district status is to receive better funding to improve fire protection for all of Wolf Creek’s residents. Mabry said that the first plan of action is to build satellite stations. Having these stations can help reduce the ISO ratings, which can reduce insurance premiums.
“ISO ratings are pretty big, but what’s a bigger benefit to people is a firehouse closer,” he said. “Because no matter what your ISO rating is, if you’re more than five miles from us, it doesn’t matter. First we have to get a hub somewhere closer to the people. It changes the game. It lets them get the benefits of the ISO rating. Way more than half of our people are way more than five miles from our firehouse. There’s no way to build and maintain a satellite station under our current income. We’re comfortable and able to provide a good service right now, but we have no room to expand or grow or to improve.
“What we’ve looked at is probably in the first 10 years, two and eventually three stations. If you take our area and draw a five mile radius, three will get 90% of it. Two will get 75% of it. The biggest bang for our buck would be the Libertyville area and the Coffman area.”
With better funding, Mabry said that they can also eventually update some of the equipment.
“Everybody’s got older stuff, we probably have some of the oldest equipment in the county,” he said. “We have good stuff, but we can’t buy new equipment. A lot of departments are getting new trucks, we can’t even consider that.”
Assistant Fire Chief Steve Young mentioned the cost of some of the equipment. “We’re spending around $3,000 or more on just a set of gear for somebody. That’s not including a $6,000 airpack you are putting on them.”
Eventually, Mabry said that the department looks at getting a paid daytime crew to staff the stations, also helping reduce response time.
“Manpower is not only getting harder for us, but for almost every single volunteer department in the country,” he said. “If you can reimburse them, we can’t afford to do that. We are worried about firefighter recruitment and retention.”
Young stressed that response times are incredibly important to a fire call.
“As fast as houses are burning these days, with the new types of construction, open floor plans, the type of combustible materials in them, having a station closer to where you live is vital,” he said. “It cuts down the response time. We do have personnel who are out in the county areas, Coffman and Libertyville, they can get a truck there quicker and get water on a fire. It makes a huge difference, especially if have somebody trapped in there.”
According to Young, they have a very dedicated set of firefighters that spend a lot of time as part of the department.
“So far this year, we’ve got over 1,600 man hours in calls that we’ve had firefighters show up,” he said. “That’s times when these guys are away from families, and that’s not including the trainings, the hundreds of hours each year of personnel training.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.