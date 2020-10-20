Wolf Creek looks at becoming a fire district

If everything goes as planned, Mabry is looking at getting the district question on the April 2021 municipal elections ballot.

“That’s our best case scenario at this time, but it’s still too early to tell,” he said. “We still have to go through a certain process before that can be picked, if we can make it in time.”

The main reason to go to district status is to receive better funding to improve fire protection for all of Wolf Creek’s residents. Mabry said that the first plan of action is to build satellite stations. Having these stations can help reduce the ISO ratings, which can reduce insurance premiums.

“ISO ratings are pretty big, but what’s a bigger benefit to people is a firehouse closer,” he said. “Because no matter what your ISO rating is, if you’re more than five miles from us, it doesn’t matter. First we have to get a hub somewhere closer to the people. It changes the game. It lets them get the benefits of the ISO rating. Way more than half of our people are way more than five miles from our firehouse. There’s no way to build and maintain a satellite station under our current income. We’re comfortable and able to provide a good service right now, but we have no room to expand or grow or to improve.