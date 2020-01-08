A Ste. Genevieve resident has made an announcement to run for the seat currently held by Rep. Dale Wright R-Farmington.
Bryant Wolfin has declared his candidacy as a Republican for Missouri District 116. The 28-year-old small business owner has served as a Ste. Genevieve alderman and the president of the Ste. Genevieve Republican Club.
“It’s something I’ve been extremely passionate about for four or five years now,” he said. “I think now is the best time for me to pursue the state representative position for 116 which is currently held by Wright.
“My wife Megan and I, we own and operate two convenience stores, one in Valles Mines and Fredericktown. I’m originally from Ste. Genevieve-Bloomsdale area, moved to the Terre Du Lac area, graduated from West County.”
Wolfin has an associate’s degree in business management from Mineral Area College. He has lived around the area before settling back in Ste. Genevieve where he and his wife have lived for about six years.
Wolfin will resign as alderman along with his presidency of the Republican Club to run for representative.
“I don’t really believe that taxpayers should be paying for officeholders that can’t fully perform their job,” he said. “Unfortunately, to campaign properly, I will have to miss some alderman meetings.”
The Wolfins have two children, Lynex and Lincoln, and are expecting their third child, Lettie.
“They are one of the main reasons why I am seeking this seat,” he said. “I want to make sure that the government stays out of their way. I want to let them blossom without the interference of government. I want to try to fight to allow them to be as free as possible growing up in this evermore socialist way where we seem to be heading.
“Luckily, we have a bump in the road here with Trump, but the last eight years that we had before him scares me quite a bit. If we get another eight years like that, it’s scary. I want to continue to make sure that I’m not sitting idle, I’m out here fighting and trying to stop that in the best way that I can.”
According to Wolfin, he is a constitutional conservative and second amendment supporter and favors reducing government.
“I believe the federal restrictions we have are probably more than what we need,” he said. “I am a huge ‘no’ on any increase on taxes. I am staunchly opposed to any new taxes whatsoever. You have to cut spending, you have to make the hard decisions to make it work, you don’t raise taxes. I am 100% pro-life. I 100% support the heartbeat bill that the Missouri legislature passed in the last session.
Wolfin also is a school choice advocate and wants to be involved in education reform.
“Our education system, not only federally, but statewide is not in the best form right now,” he said.
The candidate is looking forward to campaigning. “I look forward to talking to everybody and getting to meet the people in Perry County and going over to St. Francois County. Hopefully I can gain some support.”
