Womble appointed Iron County Clerk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marsha Womble has been appointed by the governor as the new Iron County Clerk.

Womble recently served as an accounts payable clerk for The Doe Run Company. Previously, she worked in the Iron County Clerk’s Office since 1996.

She started as the Voter Registration/Elections clerk and advanced to the Payroll and Accounts Payable clerk and chief deputy to the county clerk. In her role as chief deputy to the county clerk, Womble processed payroll for all Iron County employees, assisted with configuring and tracking Iron County’s budget and yearly financial statement, and continued to assist with elections.

Womble holds an Associate of Science with an emphasis in accounting from Mineral Area College in Park Hills.

Stephanie Lebron resigned from her position as county clerk after the August election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0