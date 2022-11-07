Woods returns to Leadwood Board of Aldermen

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen has filled its Ward 2 vacancy with a familiar face. Anna Woods was appointed to fill the seat left by Sheila Wisdom, who resigned in August. Woods was sworn in on Wednesday during a specially-called, closed-session board meeting at Leadwood City Hall. She has previously served on the board several times before during the last 20 years.

Woods had been presented at the October meeting as a possible replacement for Wisdom, but there was some question as to whether she could represent Ward 2, which includes Main Street. Alderman Charlie Lewis said he was under the impression she lived on the Ward 1 side of Main Street, and in the past, that is the ward she represented. Reportedly, it was found that Woods could live on the other side of Main Street and still be considered a representative for Ward 2.

The next meeting of the Leadwood Board of Aldermen is Nov. 28 at Leadwood City Hall.

Woods said she is glad to have been appointed to the board, and has plans to run for the elected position on April 4. Terms are two years long.

“I was going to run (in April) anyway, but didn’t know if I wanted to run for mayor or alderman,” she said. “Then I was asked to join the board, so I said ‘fine.’ I may still run for mayor, I don’t know.”

The current mayor is Ed Austin.

She hopes to find out more about the project status of Leadwood’s water and sewer system overhaul, something she said was part of her first experience, serving on the board way back in 2014. Leadwood’s crumbling water and sewer infrastructure is set to be repaired once the intricacies of a USDA grant and a Community Development Block Grant are ironed out.

“I’d also like to clean this town up,” Woods said. “There’s so much trash and there are vacant buildings that are terrible. We don’t have a lot of people employed by the city, but I’d like to see if we can get a group of citizens together to maybe address a few things around town, see if we all can’t get together to try to clean up our town a little.”

Woods said once the water and sewer system is overhauled and the town is given a bit of a facelift, she feels like Leadwood would be in a better position to attract new residents and business investors.

“I think that’ll make people come over here to take a look at what we can offer,” she said.

While Woods has been on and off of the board of aldermen during the last 20 years, sometimes resigning, she said she comes back to serve Leadwood citizens because she wants to see the former mining town’s outlook improve, even if small-town politics can at times be “exhausting.”

“I love this city,” she said. “When I first moved here, I couldn’t say that, but my kids went to West County, it’s one of the better schools around here, and I just fell in love with the town. I hate to see it get run down, I want to see it succeed.”