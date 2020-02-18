Wright introduces bill for National Historic Park at Ste. Genevieve

State Rep. Dale Wright (R-Farmington) presented House Bill 2315 to the Conservation and Natural Resources Hearing Committee last week.
This bill authorizes the conveyance of three state properties in Ste. Genevieve County from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service.
Testifying in support of this bill was Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler and Rich Germinder, director of Policy and Legislative Affairs for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The bill will now need to be voted out of committee before working its way through the legislative process.
You have free articles remaining.
Under Wright’s bill, three buildings of historical value would be conveyed to the National Park Service for the purpose of the National Historic Park at Ste. Genevieve. The buildings are the Felix Vallé House, Dr. Benjamin Shaw House, and the Green Tree Tavern.
The Felix Vallé House, built in 1818, was designed as a combination mercantile store and residence for its original owner, Jacob Philipson, a Philadelphia merchant. Built of native limestone, its federal-style architecture demonstrates the American influence on the community in the decades following the Louisiana Purchase. The home was sold to the prominent Vallé family of Ste. Genevieve in 1824 and served as a location for the trading firm of Menard & Vallé, as well as the residence of Felix and Odile Vallé. Holding firmly to their French traditions, including language and religion, the Vallés embraced “modern” features of life, including an American style home and American goods brought by steamboat.
The Dr. Benjamin Shaw House stands just across Second Street from the Felix Vallé House. Built about 1819 by Jean Baptiste Bossier, the building served as a store-house for his mercantile business. Bossier was the great nephew of Vital and Jean Baptist Beauvais. He sold the building to a local physician, Dr. Benjamin Shaw, in 1837. Shaw made significant additions to Bossier’s small building, converted it for use as a residence. He built a separate stone kitchen for the house. Dr. Shaw’s wife, Emilie, lived in the home for more than 50 years, next door to her neighbor and cousin, Odile Vallé.
The Green Tree Tavern is a French Colonial architecture known as a poteaux sur sole. It is the oldest house west of the Mississippi, being built in 1790 as a residence. The house was built by Nicolas Janis. Later the house became a tavern with a number of documented travelers staying there such as Henry Marie Brackenridge. As travelers poured into the new territory, the Green Tree Tavern offered lodging, entertainment, socializing and news. The first Masonic Lodge west of the Mississippi was in the Green Tree Tavern, Western Star Lodge #107.