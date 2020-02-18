Wright introduces bill for National Historic Park at Ste. Genevieve

State Rep. Dale Wright (R-Farmington) presented House Bill 2315 to the Conservation and Natural Resources Hearing Committee last week.

This bill authorizes the conveyance of three state properties in Ste. Genevieve County from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service.

Testifying in support of this bill was Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler and Rich Germinder, director of Policy and Legislative Affairs for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The bill will now need to be voted out of committee before working its way through the legislative process.

Under Wright’s bill, three buildings of historical value would be conveyed to the National Park Service for the purpose of the National Historic Park at Ste. Genevieve. The buildings are the Felix Vallé House, Dr. Benjamin Shaw House, and the Green Tree Tavern.