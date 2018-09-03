Grand marshal is 'hometown boy'

When the 2018 Desloge Labor Day Parade begins its winding route through town at 9 a.m. former Air Force officer and community volunteer David (Dave) Shaw will be smiling and waving to the crowd as he serves as this year’s grand marshal.
Shaw was born in Bonne Terre to a lead worker and his wife but grew up in a home on what is now Desloge Drive.
"My mother and dad were in their 40s when I was born," Shaw said. "I remember going to Cub Scout meetings and my mother would be sitting there with gray hair.
According to Shaw, his dad worked for St. Joe Lead most of his life and had a very strong work ethic.
"He worked there in the mines in the daytime and would get home around three o'clock," he said. "We'd have an early supper and then Dad would go out and paint the interior of houses at night. He'd get home around 11 o'clock, smoke a cigarette, go to bed, get up at 5 o'clock and do it all again. He did that for many years — day after day after day."
Shaw got his first job at the age of 15 when he went to work as a desk clerk at Rosener’s Motel for Leeman Rosener, a man he describes as on of the most influential men in his life.
Shaw graduated from Desloge High School in 1964, after which he attended Mineral Area College where he earned an Associates of Art Degree in Engineering. He next planned to attend the University of Missouri-Rolla — now Missouri University of Science and Technology — but had a last-minute change of mind. Working for Sparks Funeral Home at the time, he decided he wanted to become a funeral director and embalmer. He attended mortuary school in Dallas, Texas, and after a year, served his apprenticeship at Boyer’s Funeral Home.
"Once my apprenticeship was done I was going to be vulnerable for the draft, so the draft started looking at me pretty close and I joined the Air Force in 1968. I was in a lot of neat places. I was overseas for four assignments. The overseas assignments were really good. I was in Puerto Rico for two-and-a-half years, in Australia for two years, Korea for two years and in Holland for three years.
"I was initially in for four years and then got out. I came back to work locally — I worked at Boyer's for a while and sold insurance for Prudential a while — but I missed the Air Force big time and so I went back in as an officer in 1974 and did 21 years then. So, I have about 25-and-a-half years total of service — four years of it enlisted and the rest as an officer."
By the time Shaw left the Air Force he had achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel. Back in Missouri he began a second career as a management negotiator representing the St Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association for 16 years.
Shaw has three adult-aged children — two boys and a girl. One of his sons is a vice president and property manager for a large St. Louis real estate firm; the other works at a St. Louis printing plant. His daughter followed him into the Air Force.
"It was very fortunate that when she was getting a commission at the University of Missouri-Rolla, I was still on active duty and was able to swear her into the Air Force," he said. "After I swore her in, I put out my hand and said, 'Welcome to my Air Force.'
"Years later, when I got ready to retire she was a captain on active duty and she read the retirement proclamation during my retirement ceremony. Then she walked over, saluted me, stuck out her hand and said, 'Your Air Force is in my hands now.' Of course, I was crying like a baby and she was too. It was a precious moment."
Looking back on his life to this point, Shaw credits his "growing up" years in Desloge for molding and shaping him into the man he became.
"My uncle was the mayor of Desloge at one time back years ago," Shaw said. "He ran a Ford dealership in town. When you look at the listing of the mayors down there at city hall, I knew six of them personally and was on a first-name basis with three of them.”
Another mentor in Shaw’s life was Jack Stegall — the high school janitor who was a prisoner of war during the Korean Conflict. Around three-and-a-half years ago, Shaw and several other Desloge High School graduates decided they wanted to do something special in memory of Stegall.
"We started raising the money with the alumni from Desloge High School and soon found out that Jack was not the only Korean War POW that deserved to be honored. John Cole had also died in captivity so, we readdressed everything and decided to make it a dual thing for both Jack and John."
Shaw recalled that none of the men promoting the project knew for certain what kind of response they'd receive from their former classmates, but it turned out even better than what they'd hoped. He was also impressed by the crowd that came out on Labor Day 2015 for the flagpole dedication ceremony.
Following the project's completion, Shaw joined the Desloge Chamber of Commerce and serves on its board of directors. Asked why he chose to get involved in the organization, he said, "I still think that Desloge is a great place to live and my life has always been such that 'either lead, follow or get out of the way.'"
It’s because of Shaw’s life of service to his country and community that led the chamber board of directors, without his knowledge, to chose him to serve as grand marshal of this year’s Labor Day Parade.
Asked his feelings about being selected by his peers on the board, Shaw said, “Well, I’m honored. I have to say that I’m really flattered that I would be considered for this. I’m also humbled a little bit because there are so many people in the city of Desloge that I think deserve it more than I do. We’ve got police folks, we’ve got fire folks, we have aldermen, we have church leaders and we have business leaders that have contributed much more than I’ve done in my few years here, but I am honored.”
If you are looking for Shaw during today’s parade, you’ll want to look for his red pickup truck.
“It only comes out on bright sunny and dry days,” he said. “It’s going to make the trip with six of my eight grand kids riding in the back with me as we throw out sweets to all the kids, no matter what their age. If you’re not having fun you’re doing it wrong.”
