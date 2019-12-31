West County School District is known for its variety of activities and opportunities.
The multitude of activities the district offers for each of its sites is made possible by the 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) grant. West County has been a recipient of the grant for 13 years.
The federal CCLC grant can be used for activities outside of regular school hours.
According to Lisa Puller, 21st CCLC district coordinator, the grant has enabled the district to do so much for its students.
Puller explained CCLC is a competitive grant for which everyone in education applies.
“The goal of this grant is to aid schools in providing a safe and secure environment for academic enrichment and tutoring, physical fitness, character education, art, music, recreation, technology, homework assistance, mentoring and community learning service opportunities,” said Puller.
The elementary school was the first site in the district to receive the grant. Eighteen years ago, Arcadia Valley received the grant, and the West County Elementary school was one of the Arcadia Valley school district’s sites.
The grant runs in a five-year cycle, so after the cycle ended, the West County school district applied for the grant for its own district for each of the schools.
Since then, West County has received this grant for a five-year cycle.
One main activity that the district is able to offer at each its sites (elementary, middle and high schools and Rocky Creek Ranch) is the opportunity for students to stay after school and receive help or tutoring in different areas.
You have free articles remaining.
Working with this after-school program, Puller explained that the district partners with the Department of Health and Senior Services to provide a free dinner for its students each school night.
“Over 71% of our students take advantage of our program,” said Puller. “It has become so vital to our community, and parents appreciate it because they know that students are safe here.”
Puller went on to say that this grant has given all the district’s students opportunities that they most likely would not have otherwise received.
An example of this is the host of clubs the district has, consisting of, but not limited to, art club, book club, history club, STEAM club, culture club, TOPS, robotics and archery.
“We are only limited by our imagination by what we can provide for them with the opportunity of this grant that we have received year after year,” said Puller. “They have been able to go to so many places that they have never been to before like the Fox Theatre.”
Puller continued to explain that the district’s goal with this grant has always been to adapt to its students’ needs and provide activities and programs to fill those needs whether that be extra academic tutoring or offering a program that teaches students how to fish.
“We send out a lot of surveys throughout the year,” explained Puller. “Parents tell us what they need and the students tell us what they need, and we try to provide that.”
Puller added that the district budgets for each of the sites for products needed for activities, field trips that students are taken on, the summer school program, family fun nights and a part-time social worker that helps meet the emotional needs of the students.
“I have always wanted my kids to have the sun and the moon and the stars because I want them to get every opportunity they can in life, and this grant helps us as a district provide that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.