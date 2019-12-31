{{featured_button_text}}
West County 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant

The 21st Century Community Learning Center grant enables West County school district to do many things for its students. In November, the History Club visited the Soldiers Memorial Museum and a local veterans home to take donations that they collected. From left are Mr. John Barnett, Mason Williams, Alex Wells, Hunter Province, Issy Skaggs, Addi Hedgcorth, Lexi Hedgcorth, Hudsen Dunlap, Noah Sansoucie, Kamron French, Carter Reed, Trinity Ashby, Ava Clifton, Bailey McCrae, Alizabith Fitzwater, Daja Eckhoff, Pam Clifton and Kayla Cox.   

 submitted photo

West County School District is known for its variety of activities and opportunities.

The multitude of activities the district offers for each of its sites is made possible by the 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) grant. West County has been a recipient of the grant for 13 years.

The federal CCLC grant can be used for activities outside of regular school hours.

According to Lisa Puller, 21st CCLC district coordinator, the grant has enabled the district to do so much for its students.

Puller explained CCLC is a competitive grant for which everyone in education applies.

“The goal of this grant is to aid schools in providing a safe and secure environment for academic enrichment and tutoring, physical fitness, character education, art, music, recreation, technology, homework assistance, mentoring and community learning service opportunities,” said Puller.

The elementary school was the first site in the district to receive the grant. Eighteen years ago, Arcadia Valley received the grant, and the West County Elementary school was one of the Arcadia Valley school district’s sites.

The grant runs in a five-year cycle, so after the cycle ended, the West County school district applied for the grant for its own district for each of the schools.

Since then, West County has received this grant for a five-year cycle.

One main activity that the district is able to offer at each its sites (elementary, middle and high schools and Rocky Creek Ranch) is the opportunity for students to stay after school and receive help or tutoring in different areas.

Working with this after-school program, Puller explained that the district partners with the Department of Health and Senior Services to provide a free dinner for its students each school night.

“Over 71% of our students take advantage of our program,” said Puller. “It has become so vital to our community, and parents appreciate it because they know that students are safe here.”

Puller went on to say that this grant has given all the district’s students opportunities that they most likely would not have otherwise received.

An example of this is the host of clubs the district has, consisting of, but not limited to, art club, book club, history club, STEAM club, culture club, TOPS, robotics and archery.

“We are only limited by our imagination by what we can provide for them with the opportunity of this grant that we have received year after year,” said Puller. “They have been able to go to so many places that they have never been to before like the Fox Theatre.”

Puller continued to explain that the district’s goal with this grant has always been to adapt to its students’ needs and provide activities and programs to fill those needs whether that be extra academic tutoring or offering a program that teaches students how to fish.

“We send out a lot of surveys throughout the year,” explained Puller. “Parents tell us what they need and the students tell us what they need, and we try to provide that.”

Puller added that the district budgets for each of the sites for products needed for activities, field trips that students are taken on, the summer school program, family fun nights and a part-time social worker that helps meet the emotional needs of the students.

“I have always wanted my kids to have the sun and the moon and the stars because I want them to get every opportunity they can in life, and this grant helps us as a district provide that,” she said.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

