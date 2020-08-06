Grant pays for bike racks around Fredericktown

"In the office we are working to set up small events to educate youth and adults alike, on basic cycling knowledge and safety and share the benefits of an active lifestyle," Ward said. "Many learn how to ride a bike at a younger age but do not continue riding into adulthood."

Ward said Madison County currently does not have the "bike culture" that places such as Madison, Wisconsin, Tuscon, Arizona, or Fort Collins, Colorado share.

"Cycling can provide not only health benefits but allow for an economical option for those who may not be able to afford a car or wish to leave a smaller carbon footprint," Ward said. "More racks creates accessibility to sport and hobby."

Ward said other Extensions have teamed with the Livable Streets Alliance to implement its goals and vision which are to connect people and places.

"The Alliance advocates for creating practical, people-centered transportation that can break some of those barriers individuals face in getting from home to work or appointments," Ward said. "The completion of the bike rack project is one step closer to more vibrant and safe public spaces in our community."