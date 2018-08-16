Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Pictured with the award, from left, are Erin Koch, RN, Quality Care coordinator and Desiree Thebeau, RN, Preventative/Managed-Care nurse. Both oversee GMHC’s Total Quality Management Program. Great Mines Health Center provides medical and dental services in Washington and St. Francois counties and behavioral health services and medication-assisted substance abuse treatment in Washington County.

Great Mines Health Center was recently honored in Washington, D.C. for all of its efforts in providing high quality health care to patients.

Great Mines was only one of six (out of 31) grantees nation-wide who received an award. Great Mines Health Center was recognized “For commendable dedication to quality improvement data innovation through participation in the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy’s Patient-Level Pilot Program."

Great Mines CEO Gregory Roeback said, “This recognition confirms what I have believed to be true since I began working at Great Mines Health Center six years ago. Great Mines’ clinicians and staff truly make a difference in the lives of the patients we serve. As a medical and dental patient of Great Mines, I can personally attest to the knowledge and expertise of the providers at our facility. I am proud to be a patient and to be part of the fabulous team at the health center.”

The award was presented on July 17 by the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, a division of the Health Resources and Services Administration.

