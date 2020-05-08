Great teachers touch lives, inspire greatness

“Without her, I have no idea where I’d be.”

Bockenkamp said her mother and grandmother have been battling dementia at the same time and Lewis was the only person outside of her family who knew how she really felt. When her grandmother passed away, Lewis was there for Bockenkamp.

She said her mom was battling Stage-3 cervical cancer last year and yet again Lewis was there to offer advice and provide support.

“Mrs. Lewis and I bonded about many things as in having a very toxic parent in our lives, learning disabilities, weight struggles and so much more.”

Bockenkamp said, “Mrs. Lewis, thank you for everything.”

John Barnett, a graduate of West County, is now a teacher in the same district. He credited two of the most influential people in his life – his parents – for guiding him toward the profession of which he is so proud to be part. He decided to become a teacher when he was 19.

“The two most influential teachers were in the same house as me, my father, Richard Barnett, and my mother, Lila Barnett,” he said. “I was at school when the doors opened and when they closed, between classes and sports practices.”