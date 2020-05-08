Great teachers touch lives, inspire greatness

“To teach is to touch a life forever.”
This well-known quote is something I know all too well.
As a sixth-grader at a brand-new school, I was lost. I had just moved from St. Louis to Fredericktown in 1988. The change of everything new was overwhelming.
I’ll never forget my first day in her sixth-grade language arts class. She began with a joke, introduced herself and immediately immersed us in the English language. I loved it. She had a way with words and kids.
That day my life changed forever. This wonderful woman named Charlene Bennett had swooped in to save me and neither of us realized it at the time. I lived in a broken home with many complex layers.
Charlene encouraged me to work ahead in our English textbook, wrote little encouraging notes on my papers, marveled at my weak creative writing attempts, listened when I talked and helped me to develop much-needed self-confidence.
This stranger who became my teacher is now my beloved mother who has cheered me on through high school and as the first-ever college graduate of my family. She encouraged me to reach goals I never thought were possible. She is grandmother to my son Matthew and daughter Ava. She’s been there for every milestone.
I’m now a sixth-grade English teacher. There are days when I’m in my own classroom and reflect on the monumental impact she has had on my life. If it hadn’t been for this teacher, I would not be where I am today. God put me where I needed to be and I am so grateful.
Charlene had a vision for me. Through her encouragement, support, compassion and genuine love, I saw that vision too. And it was all because my teacher believed in me.
This story is about celebrating the successes and contributions of area teachers. They do so much more than simply teach. They are dedicated, intelligent and severely underpaid. The way they take complex ideas and turn them into understandable bits of knowledge is a gift. They offer guidance, commitment, safety and security, and so much love. They teach us how to be good citizens and provide the possibility of a better future.
Knowledge is the basis for most things in life. Teachers provide that foundation to prepare our students for the future.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic cut the current school year short, teachers scrambled to find new, creative and meaningful ways to teach their students. Their job was tough before, but it increased in difficulty this spring.
With this story, we salute all of our area’s teachers. We thank you for pushing through even on the most difficult days to plant the seeds of hope, encouragement and possibilities in our kids. We thank you for believing in and investing your time and love in their future so they can bloom into beautiful people.
For Maria Galen Rohan of Fredericktown, Bennett was also her most influential teacher. She encouraged Rohan’s love of reading and convinced her she thought Rohan was a talented writer.
Rohan looked forward to Bennett’s class every day and was blessed years later to share the same classroom when she taught sixth-grade language arts herself.
Another unforgettable teacher for Rohan was Bill Durham, the district’s foreign language teacher. She talked to her daughters regularly when they were taking foreign language classes to share her own stories of what a great teacher he was.
Stacy Tongay said the late Tina Mabery was her favorite teacher. Mabery taught fourth grade at West County Elemenrtary.
“She was stern yet incredibly kind-hearted,” said Tongay. “She set the highest expectations but made you feel like you could do anything.”
Drew Hartenberger, who is a music teacher herself at West County Elementary, gave credit to Kurt and Sue Bauche of Farmington as being the most influential teachers in her life.
“They encouraged my love of music but also taught me to always strive to be better through hard work, perseverance and to never stop learning,” she said. “They shaped my love of music through school as my band and choir directors and through church since I was a member of their church choir.”
She said the couple gave her many opportunities to explore if teaching music was what she wanted as a career.
“They supported me throughout college and became some of my most trusted and respected colleagues after becoming a music teacher myself.”
Audra Hanner-Bastie credited Fredericktown High School American History teacher George McKenney for teaching her so many important lessons. One lesson stuck with her throughout the years because she has it hanging on her own seventh-grade science classroom door: “Proper pre-planning prevents poor performance.”
Grace Miller, of Farmington, said she was so conflicted as to what to do with her life. It was Mineral Area College instructor Melissa Black who mentored Miller, who fell in love with psychology.
“After the amazing mentoring and instruction she gave me, I decided I wanted to do something in the field of psychology to help others like she did me.”
Miller’s mother Emily, also a student at MAC, credits instructor Nathan Calkins as her most memorable teacher.
“I had to take chemistry for a pre-requisite course and I was terrified,” she said. “He got me through it, helped me every step of the way and made it fun. Now I sort of really like chemistry.”
James Ferrell credited Mr. Douglas, machine shop teacher at Unitec Career Center, for influencing him.
“In many ways I thought – and still think – of him as the kind of dad I needed but never got,” he said. “Like my kid brother, dreams and ideas out the wazoo but no idea how to make them function. I know I didn’t come even close to following curriculum but when I got too far out – like trying to make a water canon out of an extinguisher – he’d reel me back in.”
Ferrell said the best thing Douglas did for him was to let him build his motorized bicycle.
He begged all senior year to build it and finally got to begin the project at the end of first semester. He didn’t get “all the bugs out, like the chain guard” until the last two weeks. The following weekend he picked it up and coasted down the back road.
“I’ll never forget how great it felt to finally open it up and just go!” he said. “That man kept me out of serious trouble by letting me build that stupid contraption.”
Diana Haferkamp said she had several teachers who influenced her in the Fredericktown R-1 School District where she now teaches. Janet Ward was her second- and fifth-grade teacher, with whom Haferkamp was fortunate to do her student teaching.
“She made everything seem so fun and exciting,” said Haferkamp.
Durham was also her Spanish teacher who “brought the language to life for me and instilled a love of culture along with it.”
Jody McKenney, her music teacher, inspired Haferkamp with her positive attitude.
Gayla Singleton, geometry teacher, made Haferkamp believe, for the first time, that math was awesome and something of which she was capable.
“I think of her and her class whenever a student tells me that they ‘can’t do math,’” said Haferkamp. “It is my job to make them believe in their abilities like she made me believe in mine.”
Jonathan E. Turner, of Fredericktown, recalled teacher Jeanne Farris as being the most influential for him because she taught him to be fearless.
“She knew from the beginning that I could be a leader and she guided me to be confident, listen, make decisions based on the facts acquired,” said Turner, “and this was in second grade.”
He said she was amazing and her '70s polyester suits always made him smile. Unfortunately, Farris passed away several years ago due to cancer. He cherishes all the times she went to MAC theatre performances to see Turner in various roles.
“She was always loving me on that stage and that means a lot to a silly guy like me,” he said.
Ella Davis, of Farmington, said Staci Pinkley was her teacher for several years at St. Paul Lutheran School, from starting out at Little Giants through middle school technology.
“She is passionate about what she does and she truly cares about every one of her students,” said Davis. “Because of this, students are able to talk to her and connect with her on a personal level. She is a perfect example of showing others that you care.”
Jake Barton said he is grateful to have had Bethany Petty as a teacher at Central. He had all five of her history and government classes.
“Mrs. Petty had a diverse teaching style from using songs, an alternative flipped classroom style and short lectures when necessary,” he said. “She primarily uses cooperative learning strategies, hands-on activities like QR key-word hunts, code-breaking activities and custom board games.”
Barton said he learned “too many concepts from Mrs. Petty to list them all,” but he can attest she is the 100% the reason why he wants to be a teacher. He also knows of several other classmates who say the same thing.
“She also has a genuine care for her students that cannot be matched,” he said. “I could keep going on about how great having her as a teacher was.”
Barton said, “Mrs. Petty inspired me to realize that education was the path I needed to take to best help people.”
Dee Brantley credited James Harryman, former high school English teacher and counselor at Fredericktown High School, for being the only teacher who gave her no choice but to step out of her shell and show her that her voice was worth hearing.
Rebecca Yount said Lois Rhodes was her fifth-grade teacher at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington in 1987.
“She was a classy lady who held her students to high expectations but also made us all feel important,” she said. “As students, we may not always remember everything we were taught in a specific grade, but we will always remember how a teacher made us feel! I carry this with me today as an educator.”
Josh Wright said Mr. Hager from Bismarck High School was “an extremely great history teacher who not only made it interesting and fun but taught us why history is so important.”
Wright said one of the many things Hager taught them was the “importance of knowing that history will sometimes repeat itself and why it is important to recognize that. And in today’s day and age, I’m seeing why that was such a critical lesson.”
Farmington High School student Samantha Warren said Suzanne Ross, teacher of the gifted program, was her teacher from sixth through eighth grade as well as third grade when she was previously a math teacher.
“I will always remember her classes very fondly,” said Warren, “because she always encouraged all of her students to be the best they could at everything they did and also gave us opportunities to explore our own interests in class projects. I think I can confidently say that she’s the best teacher I’ve ever had.”
Neila Crane said Susan Kollmeyer Faenger was her favorite teacher ever. Faenger came to Leadwood as the home economics teacher when Crane was in eighth grade.
“I loved every class she taught and especially fell in love with Future Homemakers of America,” she said. “She put so much time and energy into everything we were involved in.”
Fast forward many years later, little did Crane know that she would be teaching home economics – now called Family and Consumer Sciences – and advising as an FHA (now FCCLA) advisor.
“One of the sweetest twists in the story was for me to come back to Leadwood (West County) and fill Faenger’s position when she retired,” said Crane.
Mikayla Watkins said Greg Noble was her high school junior English teacher.
“English had always been my favorite subject but his class was extra special,” she said. “It was obvious that he put a lot of thought and consideration into each lesson and unit.”
Watkins said it was because of Noble and his class that she decided to be a high school English teacher. Three years later, she is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University pursuing her bachelor’s degree in secondary English education.
Maci Woods said Nikki Hempen Mullins of Central Elementary was the most influential teacher in her life. Mullins was her second-grade teacher.
“I’ll never forget how welcoming and warm her presence was, and still is,” said Woods. “Luckily, I got to be her cadet teacher this year and I loved every minute of it.”
She said Mullins is one of those teachers “who you can turn to for anything. Advice, support, anything, she is always there. I will forever be thankful for the things I learned from her in second grade and now.”
Cory Landrigan said the most influential teacher was a man named “Tree Hugger Dan.”
“Literally, that’s what he wanted us to call him,” she said. “He was sort of a big hippie.”
She attended a learning center for struggling students with small groups of students with class sizes of six to eight in Portland, Oregon.
Landrigan said she wasn’t a very good student and was a poor reader and was always behind due to moving around constantly.
“He was the first teacher to ‘reach’ me and made me feel like I was smart and could actually make some progress,” she said. “He gave me my first A and eventually inspired my desire to be an educator.”
Brandi Baker, a graduate of Fredericktown, fondly recalled her kindergarten teacher Helen Sikes.
“Right away she made me love school,” she said, “and she was the sweetest person and made connections with all her kids.”
Baker said she doesn’t remember what she learned academically that year but she learned how “a good teacher loves her students.”
“She made an impact on me so much that when I had my own daughter, I took her to Ms. Sikes’ house so she could meet her.”
Another influential teacher for Baker was agricultural teacher Tom Mooney, who took a personal interest in every student who entered his classroom. He gave kids odd jobs on his farm so they could earn spending money. Students babysat his kids. He was always there for any student who needed him.
“He is the biggest reason I went into education,” said Baker. “He made connections with all his students. He truly cared and it showed.”
Baker said these two teachers made her want to become an educator. “I will never forget that and will forever be grateful for what they instilled in me.”
Brandy Pratt said Don Orr, a former West County teacher, was the most influential for her.
“He had a way of stretching me to push further, think outside of the box and discover potential that I didn’t know I had,” she said. “By posing a problem that took many attempts to solve, numerous frustrating class hours and multiple unsuccessful lab hours, I can tell you what the answer to the ‘Semester Unknown’ was my senior year.”
Pratt said, “I can tell you that I learned problem-solving skills, resilience, the art of losing and gained a confidence in my study skills that stuck with me far beyond the bio/chem lab.”
Leah Mills agreed with Pratt about Orr’s influence. “Don Orr was my favorite teacher and my toughest. I learned so much from him.”
She said it was an amazing privilege to get to teach in the same room from which she learned from Orr. Her classroom management style is modeled on him.
Susan Masters said Orr was “not only a great teacher but an awesome individual. One of my very favorites!”
Mary Kennon, a retired West County teacher, said Orr was also one of her favorite teachers. He also taught her two sons and was a “great man.”
Bobbi Smith agreed and said she “loved him.”
Connie Glore-Lynch said Orr was “truly one of the best.”
Donett Anderson credited Judy Whitener, a former home economics/child development teacher at North County High School, for giving her the confidence to become a teacher although she “didn’t know it at the time.”
Cleda Momot attended Leadwood Elementary many years ago and said her third-grade teacher Miss Shelby told her mother that children learned by doing.
“My mom didn’t think I was old enough to walk up town by myself.”
Ruby Cox, a retired teacher herself, said Pat Kapeller, a fourth-grade teacher from St. Mary’s Grade School in Cape Girardeau, read all of the Little House on the Prairie books to her students which gave Cox a “joy of reading that I had never had before.”
Cox said, “I would check the book out that she would be reading and follow along. She inspired me to become a teacher.”
Zoey Bockenkamp, a student at West County High School, said Tara Lewis is one of the most influential teachers because she has been there for Bockenkamp during some of life’s biggest tragedies.
“Without her, I have no idea where I’d be.”
Bockenkamp said her mother and grandmother have been battling dementia at the same time and Lewis was the only person outside of her family who knew how she really felt. When her grandmother passed away, Lewis was there for Bockenkamp.
She said her mom was battling Stage-3 cervical cancer last year and yet again Lewis was there to offer advice and provide support.
“Mrs. Lewis and I bonded about many things as in having a very toxic parent in our lives, learning disabilities, weight struggles and so much more.”
Bockenkamp said, “Mrs. Lewis, thank you for everything.”
John Barnett, a graduate of West County, is now a teacher in the same district. He credited two of the most influential people in his life – his parents – for guiding him toward the profession of which he is so proud to be part. He decided to become a teacher when he was 19.
“The two most influential teachers were in the same house as me, my father, Richard Barnett, and my mother, Lila Barnett,” he said. “I was at school when the doors opened and when they closed, between classes and sports practices.”
Barnett’s father passed away 10 years ago. To this day, he still has people who share stories about both his parents and their accomplishments in education.
“I feel like teaching is the best way to make a difference and I had two wonderful role models to show me how to do it.”
This week was Teacher Appreciation Week.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal and a middle school teacher at West County.
