Green named deputy attorney general for policy

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that he has recruited Maddie McMillian Green, formerly of Farmington, to serve as Deputy Attorney General for Policy. In this role, Green will handle policy, legislation, and stakeholder outreach for the office.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Maddie in the past, and I couldn’t be more excited to have her on my senior team,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “Maddie will be an incredible asset to the Office in this role, and I look forward to working with her to better serve Missourians.”

Green previously served as assistant attorney general for Special Litigation under the Schmitt administration, handling critical litigation at the state and federal level. She was also the lead attorney for the Hope Initiative, fighting against human trafficking in Missouri.

Prior to joining the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Green served as chief of staff to the First Lady in the Missouri Governor’s Office, where she worked closely with the Governor’s policy and legislative teams on issues including foster care, adoption, and child welfare advocacy.

She then served as manager of strategic initiatives and special assistant to the Chief Operating Officer (COO), where she worked with the Governor’s Cabinet and the state’s 16 executive departments to make government work better for the citizens of Missouri. Alongside the COO, she helped design and coordinate the state’s first flagship leadership development programs.

Green earned her law degree from the University of Missouri. Before law school, Green graduated from the University of Missouri with degrees in economics and political science.

“I am grateful to General Bailey for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Missouri in this new capacity,” said Green. “I look forward to engaging stakeholders across the state and advancing General Bailey’s policy initiatives in Jefferson City.”

Green serves on the Missouri CASA Association Board of Directors, the University of Missouri Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy Alumni Council, and the Mizzou Kappa Alpha Theta Advisory Board. In 2021, she participated in the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership Missouri program.

Natives of Southeast Missouri, Green and her husband split their time between St. Louis and Jefferson City. Green graduated from Farmington High School in 2013. Her parents are Kelly McMillian and Joe Steiger. Her grandparents are Mike and Carla McMillian, lifelong residents of Farmington.