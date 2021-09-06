Gremminger leads the parade

“I was pleased they asked me to do this today,” he said. “The new fire chief — Jared Meador — drove me along the parade route. He and I have been together for quite a while.”

The truck he rode in followed the American flag carried in by local Elks Lodge members and preceded a line of fire trucks from all over the area.

He is a Labor Day Parade veteran as he helped to organize it for many years. His last year to do that was in 2018. It was the same weekend that his mom died.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Today's the sad day when it's the three-year anniversary of losing her,” he added. “But at the same time, I get to spend the day with my family and with the guys — the other family at the firehouse. There’s things about it that I miss, but it is a hectic time trying to get all that stuff put together.”

The parade started the last day of the Labor Day Picnic at the Desloge City Park.

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce presented Gremminger with a plaque for serving as Grand Marshal after the flag raising ceremony.

“We send our sincere gratitude for your support and loyal service to our community and the City of Desloge,” Chamber President Kelly Farkas said.