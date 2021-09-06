Gremminger leads the parade

Grand Marshal Larry Gremminger was in full retirement mode on Monday during the Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s Labor Day Picnic Parade.
The newly-retired Desloge fire chief donned Hawaiian shorts and a straw hat while he waved and threw candy to community members along the parade route.
When asked by someone before the parade if he was going to wear his uniform, his answer was no.
“I'm going to look like I'm retired,” he told them. “So I had ordered a Hawaiian firefighter shirt, but it didn't come in time. But Hawaiian shorts, a shirt, and my straw fireman's hat, I said that ought to comfortable enough.”
After 24 years as fire chief, Gremminger stepped down last month. He served a total of 48 years with the Desloge volunteer department.
“I found out that I had dodged a few things with my health,” he said. “In March, I actually went in a structure fire, first in and at age 63. And three weeks later, I found out that I had a blockage in a widow-maker artery. And I felt great. So it was just time to bail. It was time to get out.”
He plans to retire from his full-time job sometime in the next year.
Gremminger said he was honored to serve as grand marshal and that the city has been very gracious in recognizing his service.
“I was pleased they asked me to do this today,” he said. “The new fire chief — Jared Meador — drove me along the parade route. He and I have been together for quite a while.”
The truck he rode in followed the American flag carried in by local Elks Lodge members and preceded a line of fire trucks from all over the area.
He is a Labor Day Parade veteran as he helped to organize it for many years. His last year to do that was in 2018. It was the same weekend that his mom died.
“Today's the sad day when it's the three-year anniversary of losing her,” he added. “But at the same time, I get to spend the day with my family and with the guys — the other family at the firehouse. There’s things about it that I miss, but it is a hectic time trying to get all that stuff put together.”
The parade started the last day of the Labor Day Picnic at the Desloge City Park.
The Desloge Chamber of Commerce presented Gremminger with a plaque for serving as Grand Marshal after the flag raising ceremony.
“We send our sincere gratitude for your support and loyal service to our community and the City of Desloge,” Chamber President Kelly Farkas said.
After that, his fellow Desloge firefighters presented him with a golden axe. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Penberthy said he is more than deserving of the honor.
“I appreciate him more than anyone will ever, ever realize,” Penberthy said. “It’s a sad day to see somebody hanging it up.”
Gremminger got a little choked up while accepting the honor. He said he’s spent the last week letting former teachers, coaches, and mentors know how much he appreciates them.
“The people that make a difference in your life, don't forget to tell them that,” he added.
Especially don’t forget the volunteer firefighters.
“Support these people and thank them,” he said. “You need them, believe me.”
During the flag raising ceremony, Kathy Wigger sang the National Anthem.
Other activities on Monday included a cake walk, carnival rides, vendors, and food trucks. Borderline provided live music at the gazebo.
