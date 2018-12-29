After 32 years as St. Francois County Recorder of Deeds, on Friday morning Steve Grider was preparing to pack up his office. As of Jan. 1 his time in that county office will have come to an end.
The long-time public servant wasn’t ready to leave office without letting county residents know that he hasn’t been resting on his laurels since officially losing the race against his Republican opponent, Jay Graf, following an official recount that left Grider short of a win by a total of 31 votes.
Since November he has had digitized and created microfilm of additional county deed books, as well as digitized and microfilmed the rest of the county’s old index books.
“They are downloaded now into the system to where people — if they don’t want to look at the books — they can look at the index books on our software,” Grider said. “It will help them to not have to handle the books and it will be less wear and tear on (the books).
“With the microfilm you’ve created a permanent record. If you’re without power, the state says that if you have microfilm you can still take a magnifying glass and flashlight and you can actually read what it says. The thing that they look at is if you have a digital, you’re going to have to have computer power in order to look at it. If you have microfilm at least you can look at them.
“That’s the same thing that happens with the paper books. I would never get rid of the books, because if there ever was a major breakdown of the computer system, you would still have the books you could refer to and the microfilm that you could look at.
The state of Missouri is requiring counties to move the content of their deed books containing documents of transactions, deeds of trusts, warranty deeds, quick claims and easements to 35-millimeter film for archival purposes.
According to Grider, in November a three-person team set up at the county courthouse annex for two days to scan and digitize the rest of the index books and around 40 additional deed books. If you add the two previous projects, more than 90 deed books have been completed.
"The documents in the old deed books are beginning to fade and are negatives, so they have a black background with white letters," he explained. "They were done on a photostatic machine and all of the content will deteriorate over time. What they did in November is scan each page and then reverse it, so it would then be black print on a white background.
As in the past, US Imaging, partnering with the software provider Fidlar Technologies, performed the job.
“We were able to get quite a bit accomplished over the last couple of years,” Grider said. “With the grant process coming back — and we could use our users fee — we were able to do the 90 deed books and index books for the land records. We didn’t do the deeds of trust, the marriage licenses or anything like that, but we have gotten quite a bit accomplished over the last couple of years with the grant process.”
And after 32 years on the public payroll, what “last words” did Grider want to leave with his constituents?
“I’m just thankful for them allowing me to serve them for 32 years,” he said. “We appreciated their support and their help. I think we got a lot accomplished. We’ve digitized the old deed books, we’ve done all the plats, surveys — we’ve got them all digitized for people. It’s easier access for everybody.
“So, we took it from strictly index books and from 1987 to 1994 went to a computer system. Nobody else had ever computerized anything in the office. In 2005 we took the next step and went further. We’ve improved things by getting a wide-format printer. We’ve gotten to where we now have a copy machine instead of a little printer as our main printer, so it’s saving the taxpayers money.
“Everything we did was to save money for the taxpayers, as well as make things more readily available for everybody to be able to access. That’s why when we’re doing copies and stuff like that, it’s a dollar a page a copy. That money goes back in to help preserve the old records and take care of them. Without good old records, how are you going to buy or sell a piece of property? You’ve got to be able to have good records to be able to do this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.