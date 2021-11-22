Grief, loss support group observes 20th anniversary

“We bereaved are not alone. We belong to the largest company in all the world--the company of those who have known suffering.”

― Helen Keller, We Bereaved

At Belgrade State Bank in Desloge one recent Wednesday morning, more than a dozen people were seated around a conference table on the second floor, taking their places as many others have done on a weekly basis for the better part of two decades.

Their backgrounds, ages, outlooks and occupations varied, but they shared a powerful commonality – the loss of a loved one and the grief that follows.

One man shared that he cleared a little spot in his closet next to his wife’s clothing, which he’s kept in place since she died two years ago from cancer —but then ran across a T-shirt of hers and unexpectedly lost it. He decided to stay in for the day.

A woman, with tears in her eyes, said that last Wednesday after the group’s meeting, she had finally walked over to her late husband’s work bench in her basement and bravely vacuumed up the sawdust that’s been on the floor all this time.

“And it took me six years to be able to do that. That seems so foolish, leaving that sawdust there all those years,” she said. “But we’d been married for 48 years, together for 52 years. I was young when we married, he was there almost my whole life. I actually had a friend who said, the day of the funeral, ‘Now it’s time to move on and get over it.’ I’m sorry, but that just can’t happen. Not just like that.”

A deeply religious man shared that he struggled with depression, and has found that the words “until death do us part” now ring hollow since he definitely doesn’t feel completely parted from his beloved, late wife.

A widow echoed that sentiment, expressing helpless anger when asked to fill out forms that asked for marital status — “How can I put down that I'm single? I still feel married! I feel like that's still who I am!”

Another widow with younger children observed how difficult it can be to mourn, yet still be the strong support for her kids. "My son just seems over it. He's really good at compartmentalizing feelings, but I just can't."

Another widow said when she’s tried to talk with other family members or friends, their eyes glaze over or they resort to unintentionally insensitive platitudes about “moving on” and “next chapters.”

Kathy Grogan, who has been organizing the New Beginnings Grief and Loss support group meetings on a weekly, sometimes twice-weekly basis since its inception in 2001, sat at the head of the table, facilitating the discussion, sharing her own insights, keeping the conversation flowing, helpful and on topic.

Insights on grief

“Family and friends mean well, but they want you ‘fixed,’” Grogan said. “They want you to be OK.

"With your kids, they've lost Dad, and they might be feeling better, so you have to be alright too, ‘—and by the way, I need you to do that now.’ They don't mean to not understand. It’s just that they have no frame of reference, no similar experience from which to draw that understanding. You don't tell a person who's just lost an arm to 'get over it' and act like life is normal. They lost a limb. It's got to heal and eventually scar. Same should be with a person who just lost their other half. They're wounded, too. They have to have time to heal and adjust to the loss.”

Everyone around the table agreed, each person’s grief experience is unique, but similar. One of the members said, “These people sitting here today, I don’t know them, but I love them. We share a bond and we’ve laughed and cried together, trying to figure all of this out, and I appreciate it.”

One of the members around the table was Mike O’Neal, who also sits on the board of directors for New Beginnings Grief and Loss. His identity is being shared in this article, although most members requested their name not be used.

“Kathy's the kind of director to pull the feelings out, to get you talking about it, and she does that in a very, very soft, loving way,” O’Neal said. “I think that is what makes the group work: Kathy helping us with her knowledge and her experience. And this lady's been through it, you can't talk about something with authority and representation unless you have been through it. And this lady has been through it, survived it and didn't keep it to herself. She wanted to share it and started this group.”

Grogan said everyone on the board of the non-profit group have themselves used the judgment-free zone to share their pain, triumphs, anger and depression safely.

“It’s important, I feel, for board members to know firsthand what the members experience. Even if everyone’s grief and loss experience is different, there are a lot of similarities, and those similarities can be a lifeline to those who feel lost and like they’re going it alone,” she said.

The early days

Grogan has a background in counseling and psychology, with an emphasis on grief and loss. The group was originally brought about at C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home, where she had worked for about seven years.

“Ted Boyer had a vision for this support group,” Grogan explained at the time. “He first planned it to be ‘widow to widow.' When he died, his brother Charlie picked up and added to it so that now it reaches out to anyone who has suffered a loss.”

The time came when the group had to find a new place to meet, and Charlie encouraged Grogan to continue the effort. They’ve been meeting at Belgrade State Bank ever since, for which Grogan said she’s very grateful.

Karen Vandiver, Desloge branch manager, said the group was already well-established as a regular meeting in the upstairs conference room when she arrived at the location.

"We know they'll be coming every Wednesday and we look forward to it," she said. "They're always friendly and come in chatting with each other. It's a great group." She added that, when her mother died, it seemed to be a good outlet for her dad to regain his equilibrium. "He came for about a year, and then I guess he'd had enough grieving time and companionship, and he hasn't been back since," she said.

Brian Boyer, director of C.Z. Boyer & Sons Funeral Homes, said his Uncle Ted’s and Grogan’s vision for the group is one he wants to continue to maintain.

“Kathy's been the one that's kept this going, you know,” he said. “She's great at what she does there because she truly, truly cares about her community and the people in the group. We still support her, because she's the one who keeps it going, keeps it together.”

Vandiver said, the group seems to have grown in the eight years since she's been at the Desloge branch.

Grogan said while there are only so many seats, they try to make room when they can. “We’ve had incredible things happen here. I've seen incredible friendships form, I've seen healing take place. I had somebody tell me once upon a time, ‘I expected to find sad people there. And I expected to find people that talked about grief. I didn't expect laughter, I didn't expect to find that there,'” she said. “Those are some big words. It takes everybody that's around this table.”

Understanding the pain

Grogan explained, if there’s laughter after loss, it’s not meant to trivialize the memories of the loved ones.

“Some people would be surprised that you've heard laughter here today. It's not disrespectful to anyone's memory. It's not disrespectful to the people around this table, laughter is certainly healing and our loved ones would want that for us,” she said.

On the flip side of laughter can be tears and anger. Several group members emphasized, their meetings are a safe place to explore those feelings, too, since they’re inevitable part of losing a loved one and best acknowledged and dealt with, “to move past those feelings, without forgetting the loss.”

For O’Neal, it was his dad.

“He was my best friend. He was my boss, my fishing buddy. He was the first person I ever lost. I was lost. I was literally lost, trying to shove it down, ignore it. Again, ‘I can handle this,’” he said. “I’m this big, strong guy, right? I know how to handle things.

“That wasn't working. And I called Kathy and she says, Want to meet with me? We met one-on-one first and then I did the group thing, which was amazing too.”

O’Neal said he was surprised how telling his grief story affected him.

“You think, ‘OK, well, I'm going to tell my story, I think I'm ready to tell my story.’ And that first word comes out and you just like, melt, it’s all coming out in that grief, that first release, it's important to get that first release out. Kathy knew what was coming but she didn't warn me about it,” he said, laughing.

“Right,” Kathy said, nodding. “And you know, you said something that has stuck with me these 18 years. You said you were driving or riding down Karsch Boulevard, and you looked and, here's all these fast food restaurants and people pulling in…”

O’Neal responded, “….The world. Look at those people over there. And that drive thru. They’re hungry, they’re feeling pretty good, going about their day, they’re merging into traffic — and I'm behind a funeral hearse with my dad in it. The world didn't stop. You know? It just really frustrated me, made me mad, I couldn’t believe it, but it did. I remember that for sure…”

Grogan said, “….And you told me you thought, ‘Don't they know a great man just died?’”

O’Neal said he stayed with the group for the better part of the year, then left for a while to leave a space for other grievers. But he remained supportive of the group and often found himself providing support to clients who might have just lost a loved one.

“It’s taught me I have something I can share to help other people, too,” he said. “God knew what I needed. His timing is perfect. And it really led me to be stronger.

"And not only in the family business, but in my own personal life as well. So it was an incredible experience, you know, and 18 years later, it does not seem possible to even say 18 years have gone by. But they have, and Kathy’s been an angel sent by God. I’m glad I can say she’s like a sister to me.”

Grief and holidays

Grogan said she realizes, between the pandemic easing up after having taken so many people, and with the upcoming holidays, more and more people might be having their first Thanksgiving or Christmas without their loved ones.

“I'll get calls on Thanksgiving Day and I'll get calls on Christmas Day because of what I call the ‘empty chair syndrome,’” she said. “There's that chair …that was Dad’s chair. Nobody sits in that chair … Oh look, there's that big empty chair looming up at us.

“And then along comes other family members and maybe they have grandkids or whatever. And they sit in the chair. ‘Uh-oh! They sat in Dad’s chair! What are they thinking, sitting in that chair?’ And it takes a moment to go, ‘Alright, that's — no, there's another first we got through.’ And it is OK. There's somebody sitting in that chair. We still remember Dad. Carry on.”

The groups covered a lot of ground in an hour: The importance of respecting everyone’s unique grief process, the idea that grief is a monster that never really goes away but can be managed, the importance of doing what one can do from day to day to push through — not over, under, or past — but push through the grieving process.

“Grief is tricky. You can't go over. You can't go under, you can't go around it, everyone has to go through it,” Grogan said. “But you could only go halfway, before you're coming out again. No matter how deep and dark that swamp looks at the time, once you're halfway in, you're coming out the other side. And you're not alone.”

For more information on New Beginnings Grief and Loss Support, call 573-760-3609.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

