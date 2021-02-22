Grieving Desloge Fire Department called into duty Saturday

It was a long and emotional weekend for the members of the Desloge Fire Department.
While getting ready for the memorial service of fellow firefighter Wayne Ketcherside on Saturday, the department responded to a fire at 501 Jackson Street.
They got the call at 3:54 p.m., according to Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger.
“We had the first engine on the scene and pulling TAC lines in three minutes from the time of the call,” he said. “Some of us were still here.”
When crews arrived, there was fire on an exterior wall on the north side of the house. Gremminger said the fire escalated quickly. At first, the firefighters had good visibility inside the house and had trouble finding the fire inside because of the construction type.
He said the house is a circa 1902-03 balloon-frame construction that had multiple ceilings and extra roofs. There was also an apartment over the second floor that wasn’t being used and had to be accessed separately.
Visibility quickly went to zero, he said. They realized there was fire in the walls, the attic, and in the ceiling of the first story, which is the floor of the second story.
“(There was) fire under firefighters and fire over firefighters on the second floor,” Gremminger said. “So we went to a full second alarm.”
There were two occupants home at the time, but neighbors alerted them to the fire and they were both out before crews arrived. No one sustained any injuries.
Departments from Big River, Park Hills, Farmington, Leadwood, Leadington, and Rural De Soto responded for mutual aid. Bismarck moved over to the Desloge department to cover.
“The house is probably going to be a total loss,” Gremminger said. “There might be able to be some repairs done, but due to the age, might not. I'm not sure.
"Anything that wasn't damaged by fire in the home was heavily damaged by smoke and water because the construction type made it very difficult to get to the fire.”
After getting the fire under control, the firefighters had about 30 minutes to get home, cleaned up, and in their uniforms for Ketcherside’s memorial service.
Ketcherside was a beloved member of the Desloge community, having worked for the city as a mechanic and as a volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years. He died on Feb. 12 at the age of 63. His funeral was on Sunday and the vintage tanker was a part of the processional to the cemetery.
“We all went down and took care of business with our fallen brother,” Gremminger said. “(Sunday), we were able to see him to the cemetery and take him home. Quite a weekend.”
As for the victims of the fire, Gremminger said he has been in touch with the American Red Cross to get them some of the help they need.
At the time he left the fire, it was ruled accidental in nature and the fire marshal was still investigating to determine the cause.
