Grieving Desloge Fire Department called into duty Saturday

There were two occupants home at the time, but neighbors alerted them to the fire and they were both out before crews arrived. No one sustained any injuries.

Departments from Big River, Park Hills, Farmington, Leadwood, Leadington, and Rural De Soto responded for mutual aid. Bismarck moved over to the Desloge department to cover.

“The house is probably going to be a total loss,” Gremminger said. “There might be able to be some repairs done, but due to the age, might not. I'm not sure.

"Anything that wasn't damaged by fire in the home was heavily damaged by smoke and water because the construction type made it very difficult to get to the fire.”

After getting the fire under control, the firefighters had about 30 minutes to get home, cleaned up, and in their uniforms for Ketcherside’s memorial service.

Ketcherside was a beloved member of the Desloge community, having worked for the city as a mechanic and as a volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years. He died on Feb. 12 at the age of 63. His funeral was on Sunday and the vintage tanker was a part of the processional to the cemetery.