Grieving father embarks on 365 days of catch

Ethan D. Bryan was sitting at a back table in his favorite coffee shop when he first read the obituary and tears welled up in his eyes. It was both startling and humbling when he saw his own name next to “obituary.” He spent the remainder of the morning reading stories about 16-year-old Ethan Cole Bryan, son of Dan Bryan and Jackie Bryan, who was a West County High School sophomore and member of the baseball team who was tragically killed in a car accident on Sept. 16, 2020.

Ethan is a father to two daughters.

“I don’t know what I would do, how I would be, if I outlived them,” he said.

Instantly, Ethan felt compelled to do something for the young man’s family. He contacted West County High School Principal Levi Rawson and then sent him a copy of his book, “A Year of Playing Catch.”

The book is about Ethan D. Bryan, an avid baseball fan who lives in Springfield, Mo., who crosses 10 states and travels 12,000 miles to play catch with more than 500 catch partners. In fact, he played catch every day for a year “on a quest both quixotic and inspirational.”

“’A Year of Playing Catch’ shares stories about the sacredness of play, finding meaningful connections, and becoming fully present to the wonder of the human experience,” he said.

Rawson gave the book to Dan Bryan just days after his son’s death at a home baseball game in the fall of 2020. But Dan wasn’t emotionally able to read it until December 2021 when he finally found the courage to open the cover of the book.

When Dan finally read the book, he immediately wanted to use the concept of playing catch and making connections with others as a healing method for himself. He could also be there for others who were struggling with issues, coping with loss and healing from a loved one’s death.

“At that moment I knew I wanted to be that person who others could feel the confidence in sharing with me to heal a lingering wound in their life,” said Dan.

His son Ethan loved baseball and Dan loves baseball. Because the sport holds so many memories for so many people, Dan decided to use tossing a baseball as a way to make personal connections with family, friends and people he doesn’t even know.

“This tossing of a baseball is becoming much deeper than I anticipated,” he said. “The conversation is powerful, the connection is swift and true. I have learned to become vulnerable and share.”

He said he was blessed to have people enter his life when he needed them the most, and now he wants to repay that kindness and continue to heal during these 365 sessions of playing catch.

“As many of you know, baseball was life for our Ethan C. Bryan,” Dan wrote on his Facebook page, “and I will be taking on this journey of playing 365 sessions of catch in 2022. I hope to use baseball as a form of therapy for me and for others I hope to encounter in the next 365 games of catch.”

Dan uses Ethan’s baseball glove for every session on his journey.

“During each catch, Ethan is a part of the connection,” he said. “I am tossing the ball that was recovered from the crash. Without a doubt, he is with me.”

Dan said he’s able to share precious memories of his son to keep his memory alive. Ethan was such an inspiring young man and he hopes to share this during every session.

“I know I’m going to meet new people in this journey who didn’t know him,” he said, “and that is the only thing I am sorry about because they missed out having Ethan in their life. But now he will continue to impact others and his kind and generous heart will still be felt.”

Dan has been scheduling catch sessions about a week at a time. He doesn’t want this journey to be stressful or overwhelming but instead a positive way to honor his son’s life. He’s open to play catch with anyone who has a desire to be part of his journey.

He’s already played catch nearly 30 times, and each session has been meaningful and memorable. He posts about his ongoing journey on Facebook after each session.

Dan’s first session was with Ethan’s best friend Tycen Price. He had been a passenger in the car with Ethan when they were hit head-on on Highway 8.

Price said he and Dan talked about their memories of Ethan and about Ethan’s glove and how Ethan was due for a new one.

“We talked about all the baseball memories we had together and about how much I miss playing with him,” said Price.

Dan wrote a personal entry that he did not share on Facebook about his session with Price but said, “Thank you, buddy, for being there for me. I enjoyed our catch together!”

He said outside of their family, Tycen has suffered a tremendous amount of grief and his healing weighs heavily on Dan’s heart.

“I want to make sure Tycen is finding peace,” he said, “because he had to endure so much as well.”

Session 2 was indoors with The Bridge Community Church’s Pastor Ben Durbin due to 18 degrees and blowing snow.

Session 3 was with Dooley Politte, parks and recreation director for Desloge. Dan is city administrator.

“We each have been forced to experience the loss of a son,” Dan wrote, “and I am so blessed to have you in my life. We are here for each other and were united for a reason.”

Next up was Trenton Potter, a former student at West County who attended Ethan’s candlelight vigil in 2020. Potter was also part of WCHS’s choir and swing choir groups like Ethan.

Session 5 was spent with Reggie AuBuchon on a chilly and windy day. He was one of the first people Dan told about his journey to play catch. He had told Dan where he wanted to play catch: near the memorial trees planted in Desloge City Park for their children. AuBuchon and his wife lost their daughter Eastyn at 36 weeks during pregnancy.

Dan discovered Eastyn and Ethan are both buried at Bonne Terre Cemetery.

“We were both able to share with each other feelings of when our children passed and shortly after,” said Dan. “It touched my heart to know they had the opportunity to hold their daughter.”

Matt Merrill was Dan’s partner for session 6. They talked about how Ethan and Matt’s son Caden played baseball together. A bigger part of their conversation focused on their faith and Dan’s new relationship with Jesus.

“Matt feels God will bring people into my life during this journey that will enrich my life as well as theirs,” said Dan.

Dan’s seventh session was an impromptu decision he made after coming out of a St. Louis Blue’s hockey game. The random meeting took place on the Union Station parking lot with Justin Tharp, a recent high school graduate from St. Clair, Mo. Dan explained about his journey and asked if Tharp had time to toss the ball with him, who agreed and later said “that made my night!”

Dan also had catch sessions with David Miller, Benjamin Leftridge, Kerry Klein, Travis Crews, David Kater, Mady Hart, Becca Warden, Randy Thebeau, Isaiah Tedder, Larry Gould, Colin Hedrick and Josh Wright.

Hart said she’d played several games of catch in her life, but the one with Dan will always hold a special place in her heart.

“Ethan was a wonderful young man who left a lasting impression on those around him,” she said. “Thank you, Dan Bryan, for allowing me to be a part of this journey.”

Dan played catch with his dad Bill on his 72nd birthday for Session 12. Dan’s brother Billy joined them for lunch. Bill expressed how much he enjoyed watching Dan’s son McKenzy play baseball and soccer and said how proud he was to watch Ethan play baseball.

“Dad said it kept him going keeping up with Ethan’s spring, summer and fall baseball,” said Dan. “It was true, proud Grandpa moments!”

He said his parents enjoyed watching their grandson be successful and seeing him play with confidence.

Brett Meador was up for session 16. He shared his love of baseball and softball while he played catch with Dan.

“Brett played a big role in honoring Ethan by spearheading two memorial softball tournaments to raise money for the Ethan Memorial Scholarship Fund,” he said.

This fall, Meador plans to organize a cornhole tournament.

Dan’s 17th session was with WCHS junior Chasten Horton who played basketball with Ethan and baseball when they were younger. Ethan was in the same class as Horton.

“I enjoyed our catch and really like spending time with Ethan’s friends,” Dan later wrote in a Facebook post. “I remember Chasten was at every birthday party Ethan had at the house and I can still see him doing flips off the pontoon into the lake.”

Trey Wright, another classmate of Ethan’s, recently played catch with Dan on Jan. 25.

“Every time I see Trey at the plate, I think of Ethan,” he said. “They both hit from the left side, and Trey shared that 7 of their 14 players on their summer team are left-handed hitters.”

Wright told Dan that he will always remember Ethan for his smile and sense of humor. He then reminded Dan of a story about school picture day when everyone was worried about what to wear. On the morning of school photos, Ethan walked into cafeteria wearing a pineapple shirt with a huge smile.

“Trey shared that he always connected with Ethan and he always talked to him during baseball,” he said. “Even when others were not supportive, he could always count on Ethan.”

Dan said, “I can’t help but to have strong connections with many of these West County kids, and Trey is no exception. I look at him especially and feel I see Ethan maturing and growing up. It chokes me up.”

Stacy Tongay, an employee at West County, spent session 21 with Dan in the fitness room at the middle school. They could hear the sounds of young basketball players at practice just outside the door.

Tongay’s daughter Jacy was a good friend of Ethan’s. Dan recalled going to the high school baseball field on the night Ethan died. His fiancé Jennifer asked a group of girls to tell them who Ethan’s girlfriend was.

In union, the girls replied, “We all were Ethan’s girlfriend!”

In fact, several of the girls have gathered on Saturday mornings to have breakfast with Ethan at the cemetery.

During their catch session, Tongay shared with Dan how her 16-year-old sister had been killed in a car crash when she was only 6. Her sister had been one of three in the car, and she was the only one who lost her life.

“I instantly thought of my son McKenzy and how he could relate to losing a sibling this way,” said Dan. “Even though it seemed memories were fading with Stacy, it is a lifetime of pain. I look forward to playing catch with more parents of Ethan’s friends.”

Rob Harlow caught up with Dan for catch 22. He was one of Ethan’s coaches during his final season of baseball. He praised Ethan’s leadership, strong work ethic, drive and desire to be the best player he could be, and how he was a selfless player. He even teased Ethan about his “ugly but effective three-point shot on the hardwood but had the smoothest, sweetest left-handed swing at the plate.”

Harlow commented on how impactful Ethan had quickly become during his last season and had worked to become the team’s best hitter.

“We were just beginning to see his potential,” he said. “It was more than a hot streak, it was a glimpse of what was to come.”

Ethan played his last game on Sept. 15, 2020, at Kingston.

Harlow complimented Ethan’s ability to encourage his fellow players.

“I will never forget when Ethan told me ‘good job today’ and I watched Ethan walk off the field for the last time and said, ‘Thanks Coach, see you tomorrow!’” said Harlow.

He said he stayed with the eighth-grade boys after the high school boys finished and left baseball practice on Sept. 16. He heard the sirens and then got the call about the accident.

“I will always be thankful for Rob as he was a pallbearer and carried Ethan off the baseball field for the last time the day of his funeral,” Dan said.

Dan’s session 24 was with Bill Collins at Brightwell Park, who shared how he lost his 15-year-old sister in a car accident many years ago when he was 21. He said he felt his parents never really got over the tragic event.

“Bill shared that he was the family member who had to identify and confirm the body was his sister,” Dan said. “Tragedy strikes so many of us, and this has confirmed to me why I’m doing this journey.”

Earlier this week, Dan played catch with Adam Jones, WCHS Coach Bob Simily and St. Louis KMOV Reporter Steve Harris.

Harris traveled to WCHS’s baseball field to interview Dan and record his catching session with Simily.

After Dan showed Harris Ethan D. Bryan’s book that inspired the idea for his 365 catching sessions, he asked him questions while Dan sat in the dugout. His heartfelt answers were full of raw emotion as he relayed highlights of his son’s life.

Simily was emotional as he talked about how Ethan had become his most-improved player and how his smile lit up the ballfield.

When Dan started to play catch with Simily, the first thing he told him was how much he appreciated Simily being a pallbearer and speaking at his son’s funeral.

Simily responded that it was one of the most difficult things he’d ever done but how he was honored to do it.

Afterward, Harris played with Dan for a short time.

“We were able to talk more about Ethan as a player, student and son,” Dan said. “I didn’t know Steve, but in a short time I could read that he is a genuine man, heartfelt, not afraid to express emotion, and also shared his faith with me. I could see his desire and importance to create the best story possible to honor Ethan and to translate the story to the region with passion.”

Dan said he’s learned of many people’s pain, but somehow knowing there are others shouldering the same burden he carries is helpful and hopeful. He is turning what could have been significant anger into strength to seek comfort and focus his faith and desire to make significant changes in his life.

Dan hopes to toss the baseball with those he currently knows and future friends he has not yet met. Throughout his journey so far, he feels baseball seems to heal.

“I have a feeling these conversations are meaningful to all involved since we have all-too-familiar knowledge of the deep cut left in our hearts after the death of a son [or loved one],” he said.

Dan misses his son’s laugh, sense of humor and talking with him. He misses listening to music together and hearing Ethan sing.

“I miss seeing him on the baseball field,” he said. “I just miss seeing him…”

So he’s focusing on using baseball to connect with others, to hear their powerful stories, and share his love for his son in simple yet meaningful 30-minute sessions of catch.

“The struggle is real, it is painful, it is gut-wrenching, but I am finding peace and am thankful for those in my life who are helping me.”

