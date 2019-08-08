The St. Francois County Back to School Fair was a true group effort.
Tricia Curtis said last year with a desire to encourage unity within the community, several churches and businesses came together to plan an event to show "our community that we care and are here to support them."
With this in mind, they began preparing and planning a Community Back To School Bash.
"We wanted to offer something that did not require a low-income status but still assist families that needed help," she said. "We initially planned on serving a few hundred children and on the day of the event there were more than 1,000 people standing in line waiting. This event was incredible and we knew immediately that we would have to plan for something bigger next year.
"We set a date for Aug. 3 at North County High School and began our planning, calling all of our partners from last year and contacting new ones to join the effort. During this time we were made aware that the Mineral Area College (MAC) Back to School Fair was also scheduled on the same day. I spoke to Sabrina Byrd, president of the Auxiliary 5741 in Leadington and talked in length about our purpose and vision for this event and during this conversation we discovered that the Women’s Auxiliary who had played a key role and sponsored the MAC Fair for the last 21 years had the same goals and desire to help our community."
"After a meeting between Sabrina, the auxiliary's board, Tonya Mills- Restoration Worship Center’s Community Outreach pastor, and myself, we agreed to merge the event and have one event at MAC college. Community Back To School Bash. 'Community of Unity' was birthed."
It became clear that with all involved, the event was going to grow.
"As the registration deadline neared, the registrations began to climb and the final count at the deadline on July 26 was just over 1,400 children," she said. "We were committed to working together and getting as many of the supplies donated as possible with the Auxiliary 5741 using monetary donations and money raised by them throughout the year to cover the additional supplies needed."
She said with over 80 businesses, churches, ministries, community resource organizations, veterans service organizations and individiuals, they were able to serve more than 1,816 children on Aug. 3.
"None of this would have been possible with out all of our partners and volunteers," she said.
She said there are several groups they would like to thank for donating school supplies, equipment, food, money, and time to make this the largest and successful Back To School event for the community.
Those involved included Auxiliary 5741, 1st Baptist Church Farmington, 7-UP Farmington, A1 Home Care, ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, Abundant Life Church, Ally Sue Boutique, American Legion Post 39, Arby’s, AutoZone (Desloge-Bonne Terre), Memorial VFW Auxiliary 6883, Burger King (Desloge & Farmington), Centerline Pilot Services, Chad and Genny Larkin, Chad’s Tire, Chip Debbie Peterson, Christian Life Church, Colton’s Farmington, Country Mart Bonne Terre, Country Mart Farmington, Country Mart Park Hills, Dairy Queen Farmington, Elevate Faith Church Farmington, Greater Heights ADHD, VFW Post 5896 Auxiliary, Froggy 96, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Grace Way Ministries, 2 Try Hope Ministries, Harvest Christian Centre, House of Praise – Desloge, Joy FM, Ketta’s Sweet Treats, Kindred Hospice, JC Penney Salon, KTJJ, Leadbelt Pentecostal Church, Leadington Police and Fire Departments, Little Caesars Farmington, Live Wire Kids Ministry, Local Politicians, Marler’s Towing, McDonalds, Mikes Meat Market Bismarck, Mineral Area College Missouri, Farm Bureau Insurance - Susie Straughan, O’Reilly’s of Desloge, Orchard View Apartments, Park Hills Nazarene Church, Parkland Concrete, Prairie Farms, Presbyterian Children's Home and Services, Restoration Worship Center, Shelter Insurance - JJ Vickers, Southern Charm Salon, St. Francois County Ambulance District, St. Francois County Community Partnership, St. Francois County Health Department, St. Francois County Sherriff's Department, Subway Bonne Terre, The Missing Peace, The River Worship Center, TRIO Talent Search, Twin City Toyota ,Ultimate Look Hair Salon, United Assembly of God, Upward Bound, Upward Smiles, Wal-Mart Desloge, Willette Home Furnishings and Appliances, Schnucks, Sonic, Thurman, Shinn and Co., Serenity Hair Studio, Rally's, Hardee's Leadington, Fischer Country Farm, East Missouri Action Agency, The Bridge Church, Girl Scout Troop 3324, in Memory of Gregory Trester, Patrick and Teresa Horton, Manley, Karraker & Karraker, PC., Paws Pet Care of St. Louis and many other anonymous donations.
