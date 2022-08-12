Group helps kids, families facing childhood cancer

September is global Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and according to American Childhood Cancer Organization, an estimated 15,780 children are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Six-year-old Jordan Cain of Leadwood is one of those kids fighting to beat it. And Superheroes for Hope, a local non-profit group started about six years ago by Rhonda Hubbard to help kids like him and families like his, is helping the best way they know how — with their annual fundraiser set for Sept. 24 in Bonne Terre. All proceeds raised go to local children and families as they struggle to meet bills and provide for their loved one.

Jordan was diagnosed in September 2021 with brain cancer — anaplastic ependymoma, stage 3, grade A.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), anaplastic ependymoma is a type of ependymoma, a tumor that forms when cells in the central nervous system — including the brain and spinal cord — begin to multiply rapidly. An ependymoma is anaplastic if the cells grow very quickly and are very unusual in shape. When they occur in children, they’re more frequently located in the brain.

Doctors performing surgery on Jordan last year tried to get all the tumor that was causing him nausea and headaches, and gave his brain a shunt to drain away fluid, but he’s not out of the woods just yet. He’s spent so much time overnighting in hospitals, he recently lost his fourth tooth there (somewhat good news — the tooth fairy does know when kids are in the hospital).

“He is actually in the hospital right now,” said his mom, Casey Kendrick. “We had to come back in for a shunt malfunction. We are trying to find out if we get to leave today (Thursday). We are waiting on results from his MRI.”

And there was more challenging news with this latest trip.

“We just found out his cancer may not be gone. They are watching a spot on his brain, there is a 50% chance it's still his cancer in his brain,” Kendrick said.

More trips back and forth to the hospital. More medical bills. This is what families face.

Hubbard’s Superheroes for Hope has helped Kendrick’s family and others like hers. Help with gas, medical bills, or even giving families money around the holidays so the kids can have Christmas and the parents can have less stress.

“Our goal is just to help all these children be the hero of their own story,” she said.

This year’s fundraising event for Superheroes for Hope is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre. Lunches are $5, kids’ and pictures with the assembled superheroes are at noon, when a cornhole tournament also kicks off. A silent auction goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and kids can enjoy a kiddie train, bounce house and other fun activities.

Hubbard said people can help with Sept. 24’s fundraiser by donating auction items, volunteer time to help at the event, or become a superhero sponsor by choosing one of the many levels of giving. The various sponsor levels include T-shirts, logos on the event banner, event announcements, radio and Facebook ads and free tickets to the band at Hub’s Pub that night.

Hubbard has said for seed money for the fundraiser and also for the group’s mission, the group relies heavily on $100 Silver, $250 Gold and $500 Platinum sponsors, as well as generous businesses and service providers who donate items for auction. She said 100% of the proceeds raised goes to children in the community.