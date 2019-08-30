Colorful fruits and vegetables, fresh flowers and garden plants, and snow cones.
A wide variety of products can be found throughout the year at Crystal and Rich’s Produce.
The family-owned business is part of the chain of 10 Orlando Family Produce Markets in the St. Louis area which focus on selling fresh, quality produce in local communities.
The Farmington produce stand, owned by Crystal and Richard Figge, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
They recently added a special addition to their produce family, son Richard Michael Figge III, who was born June 30.
Baby Richard is celebrating his two-month birthday milestone this Saturday, which is also a very special day at the market. Saturday is Customer Appreciation Day, an event that the Figges and their staff thoroughly enjoy with their customers.
This year is the second time they’re hosting free barbecue, held on the Saturday before Labor Day.
“We love giving back to our customers and the community,” said Rich. “It’s so much fun for us.”
Last year they served more than 500 plates of delicious barbecue.
“This is a way for us to say a huge ‘thank you’ once more before the season ends,” said Rich. “Labor Day is the last very-busy weekend for us and usually the last weekend before watermelon season comes to an end, so it’s the perfect time.”
He said he and his wife were inspired to create this special event after a customer suggested they should occasionally sell barbecue at the stand.
“I thought for a minute and decided that as faithful as our customers are to us, why not just give them some great barbecue and do it during a busy weekend so we are sure to give plenty away?”
Rich said they’re even hoping to include baby Richard in Saturday’s event.
Growing up, Rich’s parents always put their children in the right position to succeed and pushed them to work hard. Crystal and Rich intend to do the same for baby Richard.
“We want to raise him in the produce business just the way I was raised, teach him everything we know on how to sell a quality product, and offer the best customer service possible,” said Rich.
Rich and Crystal agreed that customer service is extremely important to them.
“This is what separates us from all our competition,” said Crystal. “You are greeted with a smile when you walk in, and we’re knowledgeable about the products we’re selling.”
Rich said, “We literally walk around with you and help you pick out your produce. Then to top it off, we carry it out to your car. You don’t get this first-class service at a big-box store.”
Crystal agreed.
“To us, offering great customer service and being friendly are just as important as selling quality produce. By offering great service and great produce, we will continue to grow and be successful.”
The Figge family is a tight-knit group who owns 10 locations of produce stands. They share tips and ideas for improvement with each other to ensure they’re all successful.
The family got their start in selling produce by Great Grandpa Giuseppe Orlando. He started his business as a door-to-door salesman in his neighborhood. He sold produce out of the back of his truck. He taught his kids how to sell produce, and that’s how the Orlando family produce stands started in St. Louis.
Rich’s grandparents, Ruth and Frank Orlando, had seven kids. Almost every one of them, along with their own kids, are part of the family business.
“We are all very close in business — and most importantly — as a family,” said Rich.
Their staff consists of family members or people who are just like family: Rich, brother Joe, cousin Anthony Benfield, and Roger Nye, Faith Bronstine, Megan Britton and Candy Layne.
“Coming from a family that has a record of successful produce markets, it wasn’t hard to make the decision after college on what we were going to be doing for the rest of our lives,” said Rich. “Getting started, our biggest inspiration was my mom and dad.”
Rich’s parents own Richard’s Produce in Festus, a long-standing staple of the community for more than 25 years.
Rich and Crystal met when they were 16 and later worked together at Rich’s parents’ produce stand. There, they learned the values it takes to run a successful business: how to sell a quality product at a competitive price and offer the best customer service possible.
The Figges have owned the produce stand for seven years and the snow cone stand next door for five years.
Their season begins briefly in February before Valentine’s Day, when they sell roses and chocolate-covered strawberries. They open the produce stand in March, usually around the second week. The spring season consists of selling a wide variety of garden and tropical plants, bedding and hanging baskets. The hot produce item in the spring is Florida strawberries, which are in season from January to April.
As they transition to the summer season for produce, their selection broadens to Crown Valley peaches, watermelon, corn, cantaloupe and tomatoes. In mid-August, the fall season offers hardy mums, pumpkins, gourds, straw, cornstalks, Concord grapes and Crown Valley homegrown apples.
The Figges close their produce stand after Halloween until the day after Thanksgiving for the Christmas season of Fraser Christmas trees, grave blankets, wreaths and fruit baskets.
Throughout the season, customers’ favorite items are the Amish homegrown tomatoes from Central Missouri and Illinois, watermelons, cantaloupe and sweet corn from Kennett. The locally-grown Crown Valley freestone peaches are the best-selling items to which customers most often return. The homegrown peach season usually starts mid-June and lasts throughout August.
“Freestone means the meat of the peach peels away from the seed,” said Rich. “We’ve always taken great pride in quality products, and these peaches are the perfect example of what quality produce is.”
Crown Valley Orchards is also family-owned and operated. Rich said the two businesses have strikingly similar values when it comes to business by offering a great product and providing their customers with the best service possible. He said they sold more of these peaches this year than ever before.
“Overall, Crystal and I couldn’t be happier to do business in such an amazing community,” said Rich. “We were welcomed with open arms when we first started out seven years ago.”
He said they are continually welcomed each year as they receive support from the community to help them grow their business.
“Our promise to you, our customers, is we will always offer great produce, exceptional customer service, and competitive prices for years to come,” he said.
