Are you ready to watch or participate in a friendly competition between area 4-H Shooting Sports youth and local law enforcement?

Law enforcement officers have to qualify for their departments, but how do they stack up against local 4-H youth? So far the 4-H Shooting Sports program from Ironton has won five of the last six years.

The Iron County University of Missouri Extension Office and the Ironton 4-H Club will be hosting the 6th Annual 4-H Shooting Sports vs Law Enforcement event on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Arcadia Valley Lions Club Fairgrounds. There is no cost to attend. Donations will be accepted and will benefit Ironton 4-H Shooting Sports. A fish fry lunch will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m.

All area 4-H youth enrolled in shooting sports for the current 4-H program year are encouraged to participate. All area law enforcement officers, including conservation officials and park rangers, are welcome to compete against the 4-H youth. There is no cost to 4-H youth or law enforcement officers — just bring your own ammunition. This is a trap shoot event. Donations will be accepted.

