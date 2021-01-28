Habitat nearing its 30th completed house

The weather might be chilly and the days short, but Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County (HFHSFC) continues to build affordable housing for local residents, even during the pandemic.
The 22-year-old non-profit, an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, currently has construction for three houses underway in Farmington, Bonne Terre and Park Hills. When the last house is completed, they’ll have built 30 dwellings since the housing program began in 1998.
HFHSFC Executive Director Linda Dickerson-Bell said work might have slowed a little and the volunteer pool on the job site might have adapted to the pandemic, but qualifying families looking for homes to own are being served.
“We’ve been trying to finish the Farmington house for about a year now, we started it because we had volunteer labor available and we’re sure to find a family for it soon,” she said. “We have a family for the house in Bonne Terre, and we have a family lined up for the house in Park Hills. I’m working with two more families who are looking good to qualify for the program, so we’re continuing to thrive.”
One of the common misperceptions is that the houses are given away. From the start, the international housing ministry has emphasized homeowners must have financial skin in the game.
“They have to make a $500 down payment, but when the house is completed, we have the house appraised by licensed real-estate appraiser, and the homeowners buy at 80% of that value,” she said. “So if a house cost $100,000, they would get a loan for $80,000 through the bank, and then we would do a soft second for the remaining $20,000, that if they don’t sell or refinance the property and continue to live in it, they never repay that. But if they sell, refinance or they don’t live in it, then that soft second becomes due and payable to Habitat.”
Dickerson-Bell said the reason for the soft second loan is because the homes have increased in value, quality and space — the floorplans used to be very simple, single-bathroom, post-war floorplans for returning World War II G.I.s.
“We did that (the soft seconds), simply because we’re not building starter homes anymore. We’re building something that’s competitive to the market, and we don’t want to give a 20% discount because then that puts us in the position of not being sustainable,” Dickerson-Bell explained. “As long as they stay in the house, they get that 20% discount. But say they want to sell or refinance the house to take up the equity, we need the equity.”
Dickerson-Bell shepherds first-time homeowners through the whole, sometimes-confusing process, but to get to that point, the potential homeowners must have qualified for the program before they can choose the style of siding or countertops.
Income, credit, and repayment ability are chief criteria, but applicants to the program also must show income history for the past two years, as well as the probability of continued income.
There’s also the hallmark of the international Habitat program, the importance of the potential homeowner to be willing to partner with the housing ministry, be willing to put in 500 hours of sweat equity and be able to provide a $500 down payment.
A single mom of a 6-year-old boy, who asked not to be identified, will own the four-bedroom, two-bath Bonne Terre home once it’s completed.
“I haven’t gone through financing yet, we’ve basically just signed a contract, so that’s still something we’re working on,” she said. “So far, it’s scary but exciting, and I know Linda’s not going to let anything go wrong, so that helps.”
She said she found out more about the Habitat for Humanity program after she saw an article in the Daily Journal about her friend’s Habitat home.
“I have a friend of mine who went through the process already and I’ve seen her home, and the floorplan and everything, so they’re really similar,” she said.
The siding is on, the house is under a metal roof, and she continues to work with the HFHSFC on other construction decisions a homeowner makes.
“They asked opinions as far as the roof, the siding, the location, they asked what school district I wanted to be in, so I’ve been able to make those kinds of decisions so far,” she said. “It’s been nice to pitch in ideas and let them know what I’d like and what I wouldn’t like to have.”
Dickerson-Bell said Lifesaver Ministry of Park Hills has been wonderful to volunteer fairly regularly. More volunteers are welcome for building on the houses and other opportunities, such as working for the HFH-supporting ReStore on U.S. 67. She said volunteer work has changed quite a bit since COVID-19, though.
“We can’t do the big volunteer work days right now. The days of 50 or 60 volunteers at a time just isn’t feasible at the moment because we can’t guarantee social distance and we have to be responsible during the pandemic, but we still have plenty of opportunities for volunteering,” she said. “If I could get one or two at a time to work with Harry (Moser, construction supervisor), that would be great.”
And volunteer opportunities are available at the ReStore, where HFHSFC sells for a deeply-discounted price the donated items and housing material they might not be able to use on the job site.
“Our ReStore is almost ridiculous, the amount of stock we have,” she said. “We’ve been spending most Mondays doing pick-ups, but our inventory is stacked right now.”
Anyone interested in volunteering money, time or prayers to HFHSFC can call Dickerson-Bell at 573-760-1702, check out HFHSFC’s Facebook page, or email her at lindadickerson@hotmail.com.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.