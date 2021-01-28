Habitat nearing its 30th completed house

The weather might be chilly and the days short, but Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County (HFHSFC) continues to build affordable housing for local residents, even during the pandemic.

The 22-year-old non-profit, an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, currently has construction for three houses underway in Farmington, Bonne Terre and Park Hills. When the last house is completed, they’ll have built 30 dwellings since the housing program began in 1998.

HFHSFC Executive Director Linda Dickerson-Bell said work might have slowed a little and the volunteer pool on the job site might have adapted to the pandemic, but qualifying families looking for homes to own are being served.

“We’ve been trying to finish the Farmington house for about a year now, we started it because we had volunteer labor available and we’re sure to find a family for it soon,” she said. “We have a family for the house in Bonne Terre, and we have a family lined up for the house in Park Hills. I’m working with two more families who are looking good to qualify for the program, so we’re continuing to thrive.”

One of the common misperceptions is that the houses are given away. From the start, the international housing ministry has emphasized homeowners must have financial skin in the game.