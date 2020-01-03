Habitat offering tax credits

Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County, the local, nonprofit housing ministry, has another tool in its fundraising box to help raise construction money and services for House #28: tax credits.
The house Habitat is building on South Washington in Farmington will need an estimated $130,000 worth of materials to build. Some of the materials are donated, some must be purchased, some is taken from the non-profit’s multidimensional, housing-based thrift store, the ReStore, located on Old U.S. 67 in the old Poppa Don’s building.
The materials are put together by donated professional services, labor funded through money raised, and, of course, plenty of volunteer and family homeowner sweat equity, the hallmark of the international nonprofit that has been championed by former president Jimmy Carter since the 1970s.
According to Habitat Executive Director Linda Dickerson, the tax credits from the State of Missouri are a great way for taxpayers to designate where they’d like their tax money to be spent, while benefiting the non-profit housing ministry that gives families a chance to make low-interest, monthly mortgage payments to realize the American dream of owning their own home.
Those who are eligible to take advantage of the state tax credits, now through April 30, include:
- People reporting farm income
- People reporting income from royalties or rental property
- People reporting income from a sole proprietorship, S-corporation, partnership or LLC
- Foundations, subject to the state income tax imposed by provisions of chapter 143 RSMo.
- Corporations
- S-corporations
- Partnerships
- LLCs
- Financial institutions
- Insurance companies
Since Habitat is a nonprofit organization, any donation of money, real estate or materials is tax deductible on both state and federal tax returns. These donations, as well as donations of services by a business, can qualify for a 55% state tax credit if the tax credit is approved, based on the value of the contribution.
Dickerson said a donation of $1,000 would net a dollar-for-a-dollar credit on a business’s state taxes of $550, even taking a charitable donation. Any tax credit not used by the business in the period for which the credit was approved may be carried over for as many as the next ten calendar or fiscal years until the full credit has been taken.
“Tax situations vary from business to business, so we encourage you to talk to your CPA to assess the financial benefits of the tax credit program prior to your commitment,” Dickerson said. “And any CPA who might run across a client who could benefit from making a monetary donation to Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County, we would greatly appreciate the referral.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Habitat for Humanity, tax credits, donations or volunteering can contact Dickerson at 573-760-1702.
