Habitat reprises food, wine tasting Friday

For the first time in three years, Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County (HFHSFC) will be bringing back its popular wine tasting and silent auction, “House Warming for Habitat," set for this Friday in Leadington.

HFHSFC Executive Director Linda Dickerson-Bell said all proceeds benefit the non-profit, which is dedicated to building safe, decent, affordable housing in the county for those who otherwise would not have the opportunity to own their own homes.

The 13th annual food and wine tasting fundraiser “House Warming for Habitat” will be Friday, 6-11 p.m., at White Magnolia, 210 E. Woodlawn Drive, Leadington.

It will feature local food and wine vendors offering their best wares for sale and sample; acoustic entertainment provided by Shannon Cox, with special guest and former Habitat homeowner Tyler Smith; souvenir wine tasting glass, 10 1-oz tastings per guest, hors d'oeuvres, silent auction and photo booth, all for $30 per person in advance, $40 at the door. A table of eight can be reserved for $250. For more information, donations, tickets, or to volunteer, contact Dickerson-Bell at 573-760-1702.

Dickerson-Bell said the ecumenical Christian housing ministry said the non-profit has been busy with its ReStore, is building its 33rd, 34th and 35th houses, and is looking for a ReStore manager and construction supervisor — all of which take finances to complete.

“We’re not a housing give-away program,” said Dickerson-Bell, who has led HFHSFC for more than 20 years. “Our families actually make monthly, low-interest payments on these houses that are built at a discount by volunteers and some paid contractors. But the combined mortgages only go so far to support everything it takes to build these houses for St. Francois County families, so we’re glad we can safely bring the wine-tasting back.”

She added that, if people are feeling even more generous, table sponsorships for the food and wine tasting are $400, for which sponsors receive a table of eight reserved for their company and guests, a business spotlight during the night and inclusion on printed ads. Sponsor tables will also be served two bottles of wine with hors d'oeuvres.

“In addition to featuring local area wineries, restaurants and catering companies, wine will be available for purchase by the bottle or the case,” Dickerson-Bell said. “It’s a good way to stock up for holiday parties or giving unique gifts.”

Those food and wine vendors who were invited to participate are St. James Winery and Public Brewing Company; Charleville; Crown Valley Winery and Distributing; Twin Oaks Vineyard and Winery; The Margarita Man - Frozen Drinks; Bow Tie Catering; Club house Events and Catering; Mario's Italia; Don's Specialty Cheesecakes; and Don's Sweet Meat BBQ and Catering.