Hahn named 'Elk of the Year' for state of Missouri

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

James (Jim) Hahn, a member and former exalted ruler of Mineral Area Community Lodge 2583 in Desloge, was recently named Elk of the Year for the state of Missouri. Missouri Elks total more than 30,000 members among 74 lodges.

President Don Cook from Joplin presented the prestigious award during the Missouri Elks Spring Convention in Jefferson City during the Saturday evening banquet held in March. Hahn was recognized for his efforts as chairman of the Local Support Committee for the Elks National Convention 2019 which was held in St. Louis.

Hahn admitted that he had absolutely no expectation that he would receive the award while attending the banquet.

“To be honest, I was shocked,” he said. “When you get into an organization with the idea of volunteering your work and doing what you can do, you don’t expect rewards from that other than getting the job done. When President Cook announced it at the banquet, the wife and I were both shocked, very humbled and honored to receive the award.

Upon receipt of the award, Hahn recognized the 193 volunteers who worked the convention and gave special recognition to his wife Regina, former First Lady of Missouri Elks, for her unwavering support since he joined the Elks.