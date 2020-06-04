Hahn named 'Elk of the Year' for state of Missouri

James (Jim) Hahn, a member and former exalted ruler of Mineral Area Community Lodge 2583 in Desloge, was recently named Elk of the Year for the state of Missouri. Missouri Elks total more than 30,000 members among 74 lodges.
President Don Cook from Joplin presented the prestigious award during the Missouri Elks Spring Convention in Jefferson City during the Saturday evening banquet held in March. Hahn was recognized for his efforts as chairman of the Local Support Committee for the Elks National Convention 2019 which was held in St. Louis.
Hahn admitted that he had absolutely no expectation that he would receive the award while attending the banquet.
“To be honest, I was shocked,” he said. “When you get into an organization with the idea of volunteering your work and doing what you can do, you don’t expect rewards from that other than getting the job done. When President Cook announced it at the banquet, the wife and I were both shocked, very humbled and honored to receive the award.
Upon receipt of the award, Hahn recognized the 193 volunteers who worked the convention and gave special recognition to his wife Regina, former First Lady of Missouri Elks, for her unwavering support since he joined the Elks.
“I’m glad to be a part of this organization because of what we give back to the community — what we can do for our youth — whether it’s scholarships, drug awareness or being able to honor our veterans” he said. “It’s all a give back. That’s what we’re all about.
"The Order of Elks was established back in the 1800s with the idea of benevolence in mind. It’s an organization I was able to get into where I could work within the community in a different vein.
"In the photo they took after I received the award, I’m standing with John Gross and Roland Seal — both good buddies and past state presidents. The main reason this award came about is the work we did in St. Louis of hosting the national convention last year. Baltimore, Maryland, was supposed to be scheduled this year’s national convention. They hadn’t had a national convention for over 100 years. COVID knocked them out of that opportunity.
"I sit back and think what we would have done in St. Louis if the COVID had hit, and then the situation we’ve got on the streets — St. Louis rioting and the upheaval today. You don’t plan for those types of events. There’s a lot of cost involved, a lot of planning involved, and a lot of scheduling work involved.”
In Hahn’s 43 years of membership, he has served as Exalted Ruler of Mineral Area Community Lodge on two occasions, as well as having served as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the Southeast District of Missouri; Special Representative and Special Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the State of Missouri; District Leader for the Southeast District for the past 28 years; president of the Missouri Elks Association in 1991; and Grand Esquire for the Grand Lodge in 2003. Hahn has also served the Grand Lodge as a member of the Grand Lodge Ritual and Government Relations committees.
