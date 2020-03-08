Half a century of giving back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A resident of Presbyterian Manor, Cortor cannot volunteer at the hospital as much due to health reasons. On Wednesdays, someone from the hospital will come out and give her a ride to the gift shop.

“I sit at the table and someone brings the items and I put the price on them,” she said. “The lady that took over, I tell her what to order, and sometimes she comes up here and brings me catalogs and we order out of that together. It’s fun, I enjoy it. If I could, I would go to work full time tomorrow.”

Cortor reflected on the changes over the years to the gift shop and the growth they have seen since the hospital first opened.

“I think there was four of us,” she said. “We worked different shifts: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 12-4 p.m., 4-6 p.m. We had two people on each shift. That’s grown now. We have four people on every shift, plus we have coworkers that come in.

"We have altogether a different gift shop. We have more stuff. We have a better variety. We sell a lot of stuff. Last year we gave $30,000 back to the hospital. We keep none of the money, it goes back into the hospital.