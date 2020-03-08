Half a century of giving back

For almost 50 years, Barb Cortor has been giving back to the community as a regular presence at the Parkland Health Center Gift Shop.
“I worked in the gift shop, and I did all the ordering, and pricing of everything that come in and out of there,” she said. “I took care of everything that come in out there.
"I worked there 47 years. I dearly loved it. If I could get well, I would go back to work. They’re very kind and I love working out there. You feel like when you want to give something back that you have for years, that makes you feel better. I always felt when I worked out at the hospital in the gift shop, I was returning something that was given to me many years ago.”
Cortor’s background in a family of 10 hard-working kids gave her a sense of community and thankfulness.
“It’s just been a kind of roll-around life, but we all worked out and worked hard,” she said.
Working inside the gift shop was Cortor’s main focus, although she did help out in other parts of the hospital as needed.
“The only time I worked on the outside is if they needed something,” she said. “I was taught to be like that. To be helpful to people. I felt that I was doing a great job helping people get back up to doing things.
"It was a good thing for me and a good thing for anybody that is retired, you should go out there, go in and say ‘I want to be a pink lady' or 'I want to work in there’, and it feels like you’re giving something back.”
A resident of Presbyterian Manor, Cortor cannot volunteer at the hospital as much due to health reasons. On Wednesdays, someone from the hospital will come out and give her a ride to the gift shop.
“I sit at the table and someone brings the items and I put the price on them,” she said. “The lady that took over, I tell her what to order, and sometimes she comes up here and brings me catalogs and we order out of that together. It’s fun, I enjoy it. If I could, I would go to work full time tomorrow.”
Cortor reflected on the changes over the years to the gift shop and the growth they have seen since the hospital first opened.
“I think there was four of us,” she said. “We worked different shifts: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 12-4 p.m., 4-6 p.m. We had two people on each shift. That’s grown now. We have four people on every shift, plus we have coworkers that come in.
"We have altogether a different gift shop. We have more stuff. We have a better variety. We sell a lot of stuff. Last year we gave $30,000 back to the hospital. We keep none of the money, it goes back into the hospital.
“At one time there was eight of us. We really lost a lot of people. The older people, they don’t want to do that now. There’s a lot of people that just don’t want to volunteer. [However], we’ve done so well, we have all the dates filled up now. They all came in and just helped take over what I had to walk away from. But I’m going back, I hope.”
With her attitude of caring and service to the community, Cortor has instilled these values in her progeny. She is always being visited by her children and grandchildren.
“My sons have been exceptionally nice to me,” she said. “Those people that never go see people ... my kids are here. One comes of a morning, one comes in the afternoon. I have kids all the time coming to visit me. That means a lot to a person. You feel like you’re needed and you’re wanted if people come around and see you.”
Even when working full time somewhere else, Cortor would find the time to volunteer at the hospital. It always seemed to fit her personality.
“I joined the hospital auxiliary, every day I would work and come home and change my clothes and go out to the hospital and work,” she said. “I’m 88 years old, and I enjoy life, and I want everybody around me to be happy because I’m happy. Those are just things that you carry with you all your life. I have a good attitude on life.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com