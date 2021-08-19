Harper helps beginners with dos and don'ts of beekeeping

"This is beekeeping," Harper said. "Everything else is either part of this or doesn't need to be done."

He talked about Heroes to Hives.

"The big beekeeping thing that I’m doing right now, along with my wife and some others, is an extension program that we have called Heroes to Hives," Harper said. "It is a 9-month beekeeping education program for military veterans and active duty."

Harper said the program is both online and hands-on and is completely free for veterans.

"We just started that this year, it is our pilot year, and we had 290 people sign up for it this first year," Harper said. "We are really thrilled about that and. If you are a veteran or know any veterans who would be interested in beekeeping, it would be a great resource for them."

Harper said getting started in beekeeping requires three key features: a desire to keep bees, not be deathly allergic to bees, and a healthy respect for bees.

"That is basically what you need to be a beekeeper, other than a little bit of knowledge and a whole lot of money," Harper said. "A lot of people ask me 'well what does it take, money wise, to get into beekeeping?' That is kind of what I wanted to get into right here in the beginning."