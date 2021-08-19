Harper helps beginners with dos and don'ts of beekeeping

Travis Harper has been a beekeeper for almost 30 years.
He has had hives in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri.
Harper, a University of Missouri Extension agronomist, recently presented an "Introduction to Honey Bees and Beekeeping Lunch and Learn" at the Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown.
Harper started from the basics of what you would need to get started, potential costs, how the bees work and much more.
"The secret to honey production that I'm going to tell you all, that not a lot of people know, is the bees know what they are doing," Harper said. "Bees have been producing honey for a long time without us interfering, so more often when we as beekeepers interfere we are actually doing things that are negative for the bees."
Harper said bees can produce honey without us bothering them too much.
"There are exceptions to everything, but in general, the attitude I like to take is to stay out of the way as much as I can," Harper said. "Let bees be bees and do the things that I need to do to keep them healthy."
Harper said these are your tasks as a beekeeper:
- Feed the bees when necessary.
- Make sure the colony has space in it for bees to lay more eggs or store more honey.
- Take efforts to prevent, minimize or treat for different pests or diseases.
- Requeen when necessary.
- Prevent or control swarming.
- Provide or split hives when needed.
"This is beekeeping," Harper said. "Everything else is either part of this or doesn't need to be done."
He talked about Heroes to Hives.
"The big beekeeping thing that I’m doing right now, along with my wife and some others, is an extension program that we have called Heroes to Hives," Harper said. "It is a 9-month beekeeping education program for military veterans and active duty."
Harper said the program is both online and hands-on and is completely free for veterans.
"We just started that this year, it is our pilot year, and we had 290 people sign up for it this first year," Harper said. "We are really thrilled about that and. If you are a veteran or know any veterans who would be interested in beekeeping, it would be a great resource for them."
Harper said getting started in beekeeping requires three key features: a desire to keep bees, not be deathly allergic to bees, and a healthy respect for bees.
"That is basically what you need to be a beekeeper, other than a little bit of knowledge and a whole lot of money," Harper said. "A lot of people ask me 'well what does it take, money wise, to get into beekeeping?' That is kind of what I wanted to get into right here in the beginning."
Harper said getting started with the most important equipment such as a beehive equipped with hive stand, bottom board, hive bodies, supers, frames and hive cover, protective equipment, smoker, feeder and hive tool, would cost close to $300 or so. If you would like to add a second hive, which he suggested, it would be closer to $400.
Although these are estimates as prices have increased over the past year.
"When we say bee hive we are typically referring to what is called the langstroth hive," Harper said. "It was invented or designed in the 1850s and is what the majority of beekeepers use. It consists of a hive stand which gets the hive up off the ground.
"It has a bottom board, which is the floor of the hive. It has hive bodies, which are the big deep box. Then it will have supers which are shallower and sit on top of the hive bodies. Then we have the hive cover or lid. Lastly, inside each of those hive bodies and supers, we are going to have frames."
Harper said to think of the hive bodies as the house for the bees and the frames are the individual rooms. He said the bodies are where the honeybees live, lay their eggs and store honey needed for winter while the supers are where the excess honey is stored.
"That is the honey that we get to collect or harvest each year," Harper said. "We don't take honey from the hive bodies, that is the bees' home."
Harper said the supers are smaller because when filled with honey, the larger hive bodies can weigh close to 100 pounds but a super will weigh 40-45 pounds making them easier to handle.
Harper also explained more about the honeybee itself, more specifically the apis mellifera or the European Honey Bee.
"It is important to know that honey bees are not native to the United States and North America," Harper said. "Our native bee that also produces some honey is the bumblebee.
"We have several varieties of bumblebees but we have no honey bees that were native. They were brought over from Europe in 1622 and have since spread throughout North America and do very well."
Harper said honey bees are a social insect and, much like the ant, they live in a colony. He said they work together to accomplish a variety of tasks and consist of different casts, workers, drones and the queen, within the colony.
"Is it worth it?" Harper said. "It depends on why you are keeping bees. If you are a fruit and vegetable producer who needs pollination, then absolutely it is worth it.
"Are you just wanting bees in your yard, then it is probably worth it as well. Are you looking at making money selling different hive products? You can make money doing that. You can cover the cost of what you spent on bees as well."
Harper said the average beehive produces 54 pounds of honey a year and that can be sold for an average of $10 per pound bringing in a gross profit of $540 annually per hive. He said depending on the situation, it is possible to pay for the hive with the honey produced.
Harper went into great detail regarding possible illnesses and how the bees work during his visit and kept the room full of attendees ready to learn more.
For more information on beekeeping Harper suggested the books, "The Hive and the Honey Bee," and "The First Lessons in Beekeeping," as well as the magazines, "Bee Culture" and "American Bee Journal." He said the Missouri State Beekeepers Association and any local associations are also great resources.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com