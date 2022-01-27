Harris bids goodbye to 911 center

Perhaps some of the most overlooked first responders in any given community could be the very people who represent the first line of contact when an emergency arises and swift help is needed — those who power 911 centers.

The 911 center for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties is the Alan Wells St. Francois County Joint Communications and EOC Center in the Park Hills Industrial Park. Employees there, as well as first responders from area ambulance districts, police and fire departments, dropped by Wednesday afternoon to say goodbye to a woman who’s helped preside over almost 30 years of emergency evolution in this region.

Deputy Director Tina Harris’ retirement party welcomed dozens of guests who brought gifts, good memories and best wishes as she segues into more free time as a boat owner, fisher and grandmother.

“I look forward to spending more time with my family and friends. We plan to spend more time boating, biking and traveling with no set schedule,” she said of her plans with her husband, Alan Harris. “We plan to travel a lot. My husband is a retired pilot, after 25 years, and now it's our turn to travel together. I have a bucket list of places I want to see.”

911 Center Director Alan Wells, who has been with the center since it began, told the crowd he was going to miss her terribly.

“I can remember the day she came applying for the job as my secretary assistant and taking over the office administration stuff, and she was a little skinny gal, walked in the office about 28 years ago and applied for this job,” he remembered. “And I go, well, I do have someone else that I'm interested in, I think they they're a little bit more mature, probably has a little more experience, and she said, ‘I need this job!’”

Wells indicated he didn’t have the heart to turn her down, so he didn’t.

“She's not only shown her skills and abilities from when we first hired her to be the office manager, she's grown in leadership and friendships as part of this operation. I couldn't have done it without her for sure, she's been my right hand and I know she's been a big part of all the employees’ lives here,” he said. “She's just been such a great blessing and a part of all of us.

The 911 Center Board President Ron Bockenkamp said Harris’ work and her relationships with the community have been critical to the center’s progress over the years, as well as her informed contributions. He said Harris was a huge component of the recent tax-retention issue that succeeded in November.

“And let me tell you, she's not timid if she disagrees, if she thinks that maybe a position you're taking is not right. She will let you know, believe me, and I have benefited from that,” Bockenkamp said. “But I have to tell you that she is unique in her skills and her dedication to her job. The hours that she put in, the commitment that she made not only to Alan in his role as director, but to the board. You could ask Tina for something on Monday and by that afternoon, you're going to get it. She is not a believer in letting something lay that requires action.”

Harris thanked the board, employees, responders, and friends and family who gathered that day to see her off as she transitions into retirement. She confirmed Wells’ earlier testament to her avoidance of attention, and graciously accepted a commemorative quilt and crystal plaque noting her years of service to the emergency dispatch center.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be involved with serving the public and our citizens in my capacity of Deputy Director for the 911 Center,” she said. “Throughout my employment I had the opportunity to receive a tremendous amount of job-specific training and professional development that equipped me to understand my job and accomplish the task put before me.”

Harris grew up in Park Hills, graduated from Central High School and moved to Desloge in 1983. She applied for a job with the center in 1994.

“At that time the 911 Center was looking for an administrative assistant, which involved budgeting and payroll management,” she said. “With my previous employment background with financial management, I felt I could bring my knowledge and experience to that position. I was excited to be given the opportunity to be part of such a successful organization that has proven to be an amazing career choice.”

She was promoted to deputy director in 2016, a role Chuck Farr will take on next week.

Harris said the career challenges and the opportunity to serve her community has kept her dedication to the center steady over the decades. One of the biggest changes she’s seen in her time was the passage of the 911 sales tax that let them upgrade their equipment within the center, purchase a new CAD system, a new phone system and radio system.

The other big change was the expansion of the original dispatch center which let the center increase from four dispatch positions to 10, to handle a growing county and the addition of Ste. Genevieve County. She added it also paved the way for a state-of-the-art emergency operations center in the event of a disaster.

“It’s been very rewarding, I have been blessed to work with so many wonderful people over the years,” she said. “We have a great board of directors that l am thankful had confidence in me to do the job. Director Wells and I had a great working relationship and I truly appreciate him taking a risk with me and giving me room to be successful.

“I also have to give credit to my wonderful husband and family that have been so supportive throughout my career. I couldn't have done it without them.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

