They're going from a cast of 60 to fewer than 20. That’s the size of the group with which Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theatre Director Jason Carr will work, for the fall production.

“Harvey” is the 1944 Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Mary Chase. The story is that of eccentric, middle-aged Elwood P. Dowd who has a very unusual best friend … an invisible, 6-foot-tall rabbit.

Elwood’s sister Veta is embarrassed by his friendship with an imaginary rabbit. After she tries to have him committed, complete chaos erupts.

This performance is filled with surprises, comedy, and much more to keep the audience on the edge of their seat.

Auditions for MAFAA’s next production of “Harvey” are Sunday, July 23, at 2 p.m. in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater.

“We will be doing cold reads for this audition process,” said Carr.

This production will be performed Sept. 14-16 in MAC’s theater.

After “Harvey,” MAFAA’s next performance will be “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

For questions regarding MAFAA’s theatre productions, contact Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com.