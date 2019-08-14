{{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Hassell has worked for 18 years at the West County School District to use his passion and purpose to encourage his middle and high school students. He has worked hard to transform the school’s choral program into a thriving vocal music program.

From high-quality solos to stellar small-group performances, special venues and large-group traditional concerts, Hassell has been the choral foundation at West County for nearly two decades. He has worked hard to build a strong choral program in the district with the help of Drew Hartenberger, elementary music teacher, and Darren Cordray, middle and high school band director.

Hassell shares his love for music by encouraging his students to use the power of their voices to enhance their lives in positive ways. He has been a great motivator by giving students a strong sense of belonging by participating in the choral program. Through his love of music, Hassell has encouraged students to develop their own love of music. He has helped to deepen their exposure and understanding of the choral art through providing consistent musical experiences within and outside of the classroom.

Not only is he a school choral director, Hassell is also the music director at the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills, as well as the owner of Hassell’s Piano Tuning.

Hassell was nominated anonymously by a fellow choral director in the East Central district. The district then voted on all of the nominees and selected him as the Outstanding Choral Director for 2019 for the East Central District. He was presented with the distinguished award at the MCDA Conference held recently in Jefferson City at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. MCDA President Nathan Rudolph presented the award.

“I’ll admit I was surprised when I received the call,” said Hassell. “In the chaos that is the end of the school year, I totally missed the email that contained the ballot. I am truly honored by this award. Clinicians who we bring in from out of the area to work with our kids always comment on how strong musically the East Central District is. We have many, many choral directors doing great work! It is an honor to work alongside them.”

Hassell said as a whole, the MCDA is always close to the top in the nation as far as membership numbers go. “That gives you an indication of how important choral music is in Missouri and how strong we are as a state.”

The East Central District includes the following private and parochial schools and colleges: East Central College, New Haven, St. Clair, Sullivan, Union, Washington, Crystal City, DeSoto, Dunkin (Herculaneum), Festus, Fox, Grandview, Hillsboro, Jefferson College, Northwest, St. Pius, Bismarck, Farmington, Mineral Area College, North County, West County, Ste. Genevieve, Valle, Kingston, Potosi, Richwoods and Valley of Caledonia.

Hassell earned a bachelor’s degree in church music from William Jewell and a master’s degree in church music from Golden State Theological Seminary.

