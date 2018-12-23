Pam’s People Profile: Steve Hartman takes CBS viewers on journeys across America with his “On the Road” series of stories. Here, Pam Clifton takes readers across the Parkland by sharing stories of local residents.
People have likely seen Ryan Hassell’s familiar blue pickup truck around town. It’s the only one of its kind with black and white piano keys on each side.
Hassell’s vehicle is the perfect place to advertise his piano tuning business, which he’s been doing for more than a decade.
Years ago, pianos were more prevalent in families’ homes. In fact, they were focal points in living rooms. They were the gathering place for family get-togethers.
Now, Hassell is one of only a very few number of piano tuners in the Parkland. Sometimes it’s a struggle to meet the constant demands of servicing area pianos. The demand for his services keeps him busy. He’s also employed full-time as West County’s middle and high school choir director, which he’s done for the past 18 years as well as the worship leader for the First United Methodist Church of Park Hills.
“I always knew I wanted to do something with music back when I was in high school,” Hassell said. “Music was always my favorite class of the day.”
Hassell recalls a story his mother, Willa, told him. Willa knew he was destined to be musical when he was young. She bought him a toy xylophone, and he quickly picked out the melody to “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”
Although his parents were not musically inclined, they encouraged him. He had always wanted to learn how to play piano, so they bought him a piano when he was a pre-teen from Marler Music in Park Hills. He also took lessons from Mabel Marler. Other musically-inclined family members also encouraged him: his maternal grandfather, Roy Kitchell, picked around at the guitar and keyboard. His paternal great-grandfather Arley Everett Hassell was in a quartet and occasionally lead worship at Flat River Assembly of God back when the church was located on Field Street.
So Hassell’s love for music continued. He had always had an interest in tuning. A gentleman named Ron White of Festus came to tune Hassell’s piano. At that time, he told White that he, too, was interested in learning how to tune pianos.
“I remember his words exactly: ‘Ryan, I’m 65 and I want to retire one day. I would love to teach you how to tune.’”
So Hassell became White’s apprentice one summer. He read everything he could get his hands on regarding tuning and repairing. He also studied under Ron Koval, an established piano technician in Chicago. He watched many of Koval’s YouTube videos and could see that he had the gift of teaching.
“He really knew what he was doing,” said Hassell. So he asked him about the possibility of going to Chicago to study with him for a few days. He agreed.
Hassell has also studied with Chuck Behm, who has a piano restoration shop in Iowa. He is a retired English teacher and writes many technical articles about piano repairs and restoration.
Patrick Milfield, a piano tuner from Farmington, is another person Hassell learned from before he retired.
Hassell said most of the piano technicians in St. Francois County have retired or passed away. And now he’s trained his first “student.” Fellow colleague Darren Cordray, who is band director for West County, now tunes pianos in the Jefferson County area.
As long as the demand for piano tuning continues, Hassell will do what he loves. He is grateful to his customers who entrust him to care for their pianos.
From upright to grand pianos, Hassell services all types of pianos. His job first begins with talking to the pianos’ owners. He inquires about the instrument’s history of how long they have had the piano and where it came from, how often they play it, and who plays it.
Next, Hassell takes inventory of the piano. Then the tedious work begins by checking the piano to see how far out tune as well as checking how it functions, and making sure all the keys work. As a technician, Hassell also restores pianos. He is currently working on the full restoration of a 1908 Huntington Upright piano for a customer in Bonne Terre.
“I’ve had to completely rebuild this piano from the ground up. After 100 years, the soundboard had several cracks in it and the bass bridge needed replacing. Those items are the very core of the sound of the piano. Once those have been repaired and rebuilt, I can then begin putting the piano back together.”
Hassell is an experienced pianist and organist himself, so he plays each piano and listens carefully to each note. He can easily recognize if something is out of tune. But just like most fields, technology has changed the way pianos are tuned. Instead of relying only on his ears, he uses a sophisticated professional tuning app on his phone to make precise adjustments. This allows him to take samples of certain notes on each piano that he services. The software then creates notes on each of his clients’ pianos and makes custom templates for those pianos. This provides the best possible sound for each piano. Hassell can then save the files and use this information on his next visit. An “overpull” feature can even be used for pianos that are severely out of tune.
“If I just pulled up the string to where it’s in tune, it will settle,” he said. “It used to take several tunings to get a piano in such a state to hold.”
With the overpull feature engaged, Hassell said it will estimate how far flat the string will fall and pull it above where it needs to be, thus giving it room to settle.
“It’s amazing how accurate it is.”
There are many factors that cause a piano to go out of tune. Humidity changes, the amount of torque left in the pinblock, and how much and hard the piano is played all contribute.
When his hands slide across the keys or he works to adjust the action on the inside, Hassell feels at ease as he tends to such beautiful instruments. Often, he works on pianos that he has previously serviced. But sometimes he gets a call to tune a piano that he’s never seen before the service call. He travels all around St. Francois County, over to Ste. Genevieve County, south to Piedmont, and even over to Potosi.
He has plenty of regular customers. He’s the official piano tuner for the LDS churches in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. He’s the official piano tuner for summer convention for the Missouri Choral Directors Convention in Jefferson City. A Kirkwood couple also have him travel to tune their piano after Hassell’s brother, an electrician, recommended him.
The pianos Hassell has tuned also have history, like the one he tuned that was signed by John Ashcroft. When he was inaugurated, Ashcroft didn’t want to dance at the ball but said he would play the piano. Marler Music furnished the piano for that evening at the state capitol. Afterward, Ashcroft signed the piano, and several years later the piano made its way back to the Mineral Area.
He also has a piano located in Bonne Terre that he services which appeared in the movie “Great Balls of Fire” about Jerry Lee Lewis.
As far as the oldest piano he’s serviced, Hassell said it belongs to a woman on Hillsboro Road. It’s an 1860s upright piano made in England. He loves taking care of these older pianos because he “thinks of all the beautiful music that has been made on those instruments and all of the hands that have touched those keys.”
“I feel like I become a part of the history of that piano,” he says. “Think about it. What other piece of equipment in our home will we still be using in 100 years?”
Hassell is the official tuner for Farmington Centene Center’s piano. He’s also tuned Farmington First Baptist Church’s Steinway concert grand piano when celebrity pianist Dino gave a concert there. He tuned that same piano when a group from the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra performed. Another piano that Hassell tuned was for a woman near Steelville whose father was in the John Philip Sousa’s band. She herself worked for the government for several years and had organized employees into a band and gave concerts on the steps of the capitol in Washington, D.C.
Although piano tuning is something that’s been done for hundreds of years, there are things that can update the process. Hassell uses a client management software called Gazelle, which is specifically designed for piano technicians to keep track of customer information. Automation options let customers know when it’s time for their pianos to be tuned by texting or emailing them. Customers even have the option of self-scheduling appointments through the software.
Hassell said this process has saved him countless hours that he used to spend calling clients.
For those who have pianos that need to be tuned, they can get more information at HassellsPianoTuning.com.
Hassell said sometimes he recruits his wife, Angie, to assist him with his piano technician duties. He has slowly been teaching her things in regard to the repairs and maintenance, and he hopes to soon begin teaching her how to tune as well.
In an average week, Hassell said he works 5 to 10 hours tuning pianos in addition to his full-time job teaching choir to middle and high school students. He averages servicing about 300 pianos a year.
“I love what I do,” he said. “I take such satisfaction in returning what, in some cases, is an unplayable instrument and returning it to a state in which beautiful music can once again be made.”
He said he knows pianos are only inanimate objects, but when he sees one that has been neglected for several year, “it’s like I can hear them calling out to me for help.”
“People develop a connection and a sentimental attachment to their pianos … and so does their piano tuner.”
Don’t miss Pam’s People Profile next weekend on twins Gabby and Grace Miller.
