Hastings ready to serve as Mr. and Mrs. Country Days

This year’s Mr. and Mrs. Country Days are longtime Farmington business couple Harold and Phyllis Hastings.

Country Days returns to downtown Farmington Friday through Sunday with a number of activities. Harold and Phyllis will appear in their roles of Mr. and Mrs. Country Days during Friday night's SERVPRO Country Days Parade, as well as other venues throughout the event.

Proprietors of Hastings Unlimited located on Karsch Boulevard, the Hastings have been involved in the business community for decades and served as volunteers in various capacities in Farmington. They have two sons, Scott, who lives in the Farmington area, and son Sean, who lives in the Columbia area.

“I am a Farmington native, I grew up on Sixth Street,” Harold said. “I went all the way through high school and went to college at Southeast Missouri State University.”

Originally from the Missouri Bootheel, Phyllis met Harold while both were attending school at SEMO. When Harold graduated from college, he and Phyllis got married and returned to Farmington for a year.

Harold never thought he would ever move back to his hometown.

“But when I left here it was 4,700 people. We would come back on holidays and I could see it was growing, but we didn’t get out and find out about much of anything. When we moved back up here, of all places we’ve lived, this is number one.”

“I taught high school in Bonne Terre," he said. "It was Bonne Terre High School — not North County yet. That was the last year for Bonne Terre High School. Phyllis still had one year left to get her degree, so we went back down to Cape Girardeau.”

For a year, Harold was with the Division of Aid to Dependent Children and then went to work at Kroger.

“What they had then was a Kroger ‘Family Center,’" he said. "They don’t exist anymore. They existed for four to five years — there may still be one in Texas because that’s where they started. They had five of them set up just like Walmart. They even had the sporting goods and automotive section where we worked on cars and sold tires. I worked for them for three years and was next in line to get my own store and then they decided to close them all but the one in Texas.

Since Harold had enjoyed working at Kroger, he then got a job at Walmart, working for several stores in Arkansas and southern Missouri. He then had a five-year stint as an office manager at Missouri Utilities until they were bought out. While working at the Dexter Walmart, Harold's son called him and said there was a business for sale in Farmington that would fit with his son’s photography business.

“At that time he was doing a lot of weddings,” Harold said. “Roberta Miller owned it and called it Miller’s Promotional Products. I came and looked at it. I wasn’t really interested in leaving Walmart, but I came up and looked at it several times and in August of 1996, bought the business. We bought a little house that set here and my son bought a house that set next door and after a couple of years we tore them down and built this building.

“The main business has been promotional products. We were only one of two places in the area that sold cellphones at the time — it was Southwestern Bell. It turned into Cingular and then AT&T. Then they dropped all of us except the ones that only did their products.”

Over time Harold and Phyllis added a gift shop, tuxedo rentals, selling and renting wedding items. It also had a hobby section and several other things. As things changed, they tried to change with it. Harold comes by his business mentality naturally. His father and grandfathers were Farmington businessmen before him.

“My grandfather brought a soda bottling plant in downtown,” he said. “The building with the rock front next to Hayes Service Station across from First State Community Bank was the original plant. It was Whistle-Vess sodas.”

When his grandfather died, his father took over and eventually sold the business. Harold’s father also had Plastic Seal Auto Polish and built up a business throughout the area in the mid-1900s.

“Our family has been around and done a lot of things in the town,” he said. "My grandfather, John Scheafer, and Leo Dugal bought Klein’s Grocery Co. When my grandfather passed away, then my family sold it out to Leo.”

His grandfather also built several homes that are still standing on Potosi Street.

As far as service to the community, Harold is probably best known for his decades of volunteerism as a member of the Farmington Rotary Club.

“I’ve been Rotary for 43 years,” he said. “I started in Dexter, when I worked with Missouri Utilities, the guy I replaced was in Rotary; they suggested I join. I joined in late January of 1979. I went 41 years without missing a single meeting. You can make it up, you can’t go 41 years without missing a meeting for some reason, but you had two weeks to make it up someplace else. There was the Farmington Rotary Club.

"For a time, there was Bonne Terre, Park Hills and Farmington. They went from maybe 30 members down to 10 or 11. We all combined and made it the St. Francois Rotary Club. My big project with this group is the circus. One year they didn’t have anything because of COVID. That killed most of those little circuses. I’m not even sure if the one we had last year is even in business. They won’t come back through here until next year if they are still in business.”

Asked how she felt about moving to Farmington, Phyllis said, “I didn’t know how I was going to like it coming from Dexter. I loved my job and the church we went to. We made lots of friends."

After deciding to move to Farmington, Phyllis interviewed with the Farmington School District. She said it was the longest interview anyone had ever heard of.

“It started right after school and it was after 6 p.m. when the principal got through with me in the interview,” she said. “The people at the school accepted me right away. I loved it. I like the size of Farmington, it’s got just enough to do and places to go. It’s not too far from the city if we want to go into the city. We’ve got so many friends everywhere we go. Here, I’ve just felt really comfortable.”

Phyllis taught in various school districts, finishing her 38-year career in the science department at Farmington Middle School. Now retired, she spends her time helping at the business and doing volunteer work, mainly through the couple's church.

“We attend the First Free Will Baptist Church on Columbia Street," she said. "I was the Sunday school superintendent for a number of years. I was Vacation Bible School director, sing in the choir and do solo work.

Harold interjected that he also sings "solo" at their church — "so low" that no one can hear him.

"We do nursery work, too,” Phyllis added.

In addition, she also volunteers at the Dress 2 Impress Resale Shop and, through the couple's church, helps out at the new homeless shelter. And if all that wasn't already more than enough to keep Phyllis busy, she also loves gardening and raising flowers.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

