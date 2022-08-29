Having fun, side-by-side

It was a hot, clear evening for the Bonne Terre Block Party on Saturday night, with more than a dozen side-by-sides entered in a contest, live music filling the air, dozens of vendors and food trucks scattered throughout, and happy people meeting with friends and walking their dogs in the historic shopping district. The day-long affair on School and Division streets was complemented by daytime fun at the Bonne Terre VFW Post’s activities.

This is the second year for the block party, put on by the Bonne Terre Downtown Property Owners Association and City of Bonne Terre. The BTDPOA has been hosting a variety of events to call attention to the downtown area’s renaissance, and is working toward a grant to revitalize the commercial district with future grants for such things as sidewalk and lighting improvements.

Checking in earlier in the evening with Shari House, owner of Fancy Crow and one of the event’s key organizers, she said she was pleased with how the street party was turning out. The BTDPOA, buoyed by last year’s success, expanded the Block Party’s hours this year.

“It's been exciting, it really, really has,” she said. “It's been a great day. It's a little bit different because it was all day, so that had some challenges, but we’ve seen a lot of people come through and it’s been great. I’ve seen a lot of people I haven’t seen in a while, met a lot of people I hadn’t met yet. And I see a lot of people seeing other people they hadn’t seen in a while. It’s been a very nice day and I'm looking forward to the evening.”

Zach Nash, owner of Off Road Nutrition, said the side-by-side competition he was organizing with Midwest Sports was helped by the city’s kind eye toward the vehicles.

“Bonne Terre is a very side-by-side-friendly area,” he said. “And the owners of Bonneville Plaza graciously gave us permission to let the entrants park there. They could just jump on their side-by-side and drive it on up here.” First, second and third place winners were given prizes that, together, Nash estimated, came in at up to $800.

Nash said he was thrilled with the turnout for the Block Party.

“We're passionate about our community and improving this area of Bonne Terre,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to be invested wisely in its development.”

The event wouldn’t have been complete without the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department’s enormous American flag waving in the breeze from high atop the extended ladder on their fire truck parked in the lot of New Era Bank.

That was one of the patriotic moments throughout the day. Bonne Terre VFW’s afternoon activities included giving away free school supplies, free hot dogs, a fire department truck for the kids to behold, children’s games and a Vietnam war-tribute sprint car, according to auxiliary member Trula Missey.

And there was a petting zoo, a beer garden, caricature drawings, and music by Sweetwater Holler, Ron Allen and Bill Vilmer. A performance by the North County Raiderettes entertained onlookers, the U.S. Army set up a cornhole game, a High Roller monster truck let kids climb up and check out the view, a blacksmith from Farmington gave demonstrations and sold wares, and vendors put a little money in their pockets before they headed home.

The sponsors of this year’s Block Party included First State Community Bank and Dave Mungenast Family of Dealerships; Fancy Crow; Off Road Nutrition; and RB’s Western Package Store, Pizza 101 South, Off Road Nutrition, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce, Bonne Terre Save-A-Lot, Hubs’ Pub, Bryant Restoration, Spacewalker, Inc., Astral Valley, and Easy Own Homes.