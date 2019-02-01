State Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, has introduced new legislation in an effort to increase salaries of sheriff deputies throughout the state.
“Right now we have deputy sheriffs making far too little for the service they provide to our communities,” said Dinkins.
Dinkins said that Missouri deputy salaries are currently supplemented by the state through the salary supplementation fund.
By putting more money into the fund, they can boost the pay of deputies who are making less than $30,000 annually.
“This is an important message we can send to law enforcement that we value all they do to protect our schools and our communities,” said Dinkins.
According to Dinkins, HB722, will allow a $10 fee to be collected by anyone who is appointed by the sheriff’s department and serves a summons, writ, subpoena, or other court order. Currently, the fee can only be collected when served by a sheriff or deputy who serves the documents.
Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said that he fully supports HB722 because of the benefits it provides to his deputies.
“My deputies’ county budgeted salary for a patrol deputy averages $25,064, which is about $12 per hour. Adding the supplement bumps them up to $30,000, which is roughly $14.42 hourly,” said Jacobsen. Jailers and office deputies salaries are considerably less – about $21,000.
Jacobsen said that his understanding is that a family of four living on $30,000 is still at the poverty level.
“This bill will allow room for the supplemental fund to grow and to give deputies a much needed raise, which most counties can’t afford on their own,” said Jacobsen.
Jacobsen said the city of Potosi passed Proposition P in April 2018, which allows them to pay city patrol officers considerably higher salaries.
Jacobsen stated that the fund is actually a grant that lower class counties can apply for to pay their officers a more livable wage.
“Not all counties have to apply for this funding,” said Jacobsen. “It is imperative that this legislation passes so that my department can continue to function."
Dinkins’ bill is currently awaiting assignment to committee for further discussion.
