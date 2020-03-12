Health center explains process for COVID-19 investigations

With two cases of coronavirus now reported in the state, St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) is receiving many calls from concerned citizens.
Although St. Francois County has no confirmed cases at this time, the health center is investigating every call and concern.
“We understand there is much concern around COVID-19 and for good reason; however, it is important for the public to remain calm and look to credible sources to stay informed,” said SFCHC Director Amber Elliott. "The health center will be conducting investigations on any suspected illness. The public will be notified of any confirmed cases.”
SFCHC Communicable Disease Nurse Tiffany Roth explained what happens when health officials are alerted to a possible COVID-19 infection.
“For suspected cases, the process is for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to evaluate the person’s symptoms and travel history,” said Roth. “Based on that information, DHSS determines if testing is warranted.
“If approved, a specimen is sent through the State Public Health Lab for testing,” she said. “If the case does not meet the criteria for testing, the healthcare provider can send a specimen through private labs that offer the test.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), persons at the highest risk for developing complications from COVID-19 are older adults and people who have serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, or suppressed immune systems. People at the highest risk should take extra care to prevent the risk of becoming ill with COVID-19.
There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19. More than 20 COVID-19 vaccines are now in development but could take months to be approved for use.
The best way to prevent the illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Other preventative measures include regular hand washing, avoiding contact with sick people, staying home when you are sick, and covering your cough or sneeze.
“If you have fever, cough, or shortness of breath and have traveled to an affected area, please self-isolate and call your healthcare provider,” Roth added. “The risk to healthy adults and even children is low for COVID-19; however, those people can still spread the disease to those at the highest risk. We want to minimize disease transmission as much as possible to protect the most vulnerable.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The hotline opened on March 11 and can be reached at 877-435-8411. The hotline is being operated by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For additional information about COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html. For preparedness information, please visit www.ready.gov.
The governor reported the second case of coronavirus in Greene County.
Also on Thursday, Kansas City and St. Louis banned all public events with more than 1,000 attendees.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the city's ban and declared a public health emergency. The ban will be in effect “until further notice” but includes exceptions for daily activities at schools and churches.
According to the Associated Press, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a similar ban shortly after organizers canceled a St. Patrick's Day parade in the city. St. Louis and Springfield also canceled their parades.
The Department of Corrections on Thursday announced Missouri’s 20 state-run prisons will be closed to visitors for the next 30 days. Attorneys will be permitted to visit their clients. The agency said none of the estimated 26,000 inmates has been diagnosed with the virus.
A DOC spokesperson told the Daily Journal Thursday afternoon that there are no suspected cases in DOC.
According to the Associated Press, several universities in the state have been moving classes online due to the virus that WHO has now labelled a pandemic, while Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said on Twitter late Wednesday that the chamber was cancelling its session next week.
Meanwhile, the German agribusiness giant Bayer AG has reopened a suburban St. Louis campus after an employee whose illness prompted the closure tested negative for the virus.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com