Health center explains process for COVID-19 investigations

With two cases of coronavirus now reported in the state, St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) is receiving many calls from concerned citizens.

Although St. Francois County has no confirmed cases at this time, the health center is investigating every call and concern.

“We understand there is much concern around COVID-19 and for good reason; however, it is important for the public to remain calm and look to credible sources to stay informed,” said SFCHC Director Amber Elliott. "The health center will be conducting investigations on any suspected illness. The public will be notified of any confirmed cases.”

SFCHC Communicable Disease Nurse Tiffany Roth explained what happens when health officials are alerted to a possible COVID-19 infection.

“For suspected cases, the process is for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to evaluate the person’s symptoms and travel history,” said Roth. “Based on that information, DHSS determines if testing is warranted.

“If approved, a specimen is sent through the State Public Health Lab for testing,” she said. “If the case does not meet the criteria for testing, the healthcare provider can send a specimen through private labs that offer the test.”