Health center food vouchers available

The St. Francois County Health Center is back with another year of the Farmer’s Market Voucher program.

This program is intended to provide qualifying St. Francois County residents with free fruits and vegetables.

Registered Dietitian Breanna Griffin with the St. Francois County Health Center said the program has been a success during the last four years.

"We have been able to supply low-income adults, ages 50 and older, with $20 worth of vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables at the Farmington Farmer’s Market," she said. "We just received our grant money from The United Way and are anxious to get the word out to adults in St. Francois County that the vouchers are ready to be picked up starting Wednesday (June 29)."

The vouchers will be available for pickup at St. Francois County Health Center, 1025 W Main St in Park Hills. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Farmington Farmers Market during the 2022 season.

For more information on the voucher program, contact Griffin at the St. Francois County Health Center by phone (573) 431-1947 ext. 151.

A similar farmer’s market program has been in place in Washington County for several years.

Griffin said she hopes that keeping this program in St. Francois County will help decrease the high rate of obesity and diabetes in our area.

“There are many health benefits to eating fruits and vegetables,” Griffin said. “But even if people want to eat healthy, sometimes it can be difficult because of cost or access."

She indicated that, even in a rural area, getting ahold of affordable fruits and veggies can be a challenge, especially for renters or town dwellers.

“Over half our county is living in what is considered a food desert, meaning that those types of foods are not readily available,” Griffin added. “We hope the voucher program can help make fresh produce accessible and affordable to more people while also supporting our local farmers.”

Farmington Farmers Market season runs from April to the end of October. People can contact the St. Francois County Health Center to receive vouchers, which will be given out while supplies last.

The Health Center’s voucher program is funded by the United Way of St. Francois County Inc. and the St. Francois County Community Partnership.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0