Health Center offers Freedom From Smoking

The St. Francois County Health Center is offering the Freedom From Smoking program. Classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning this week at 11 a.m. at the Park Hills Public Library.

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) is offering free classes to help adults quit smoking.  

The classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning this week at 11 a.m. at the Park Hills Public Library. The one-hour classes are aimed at helping smokers address the physical, mental, and social aspects of their addiction. To enroll in Freedom From Smoking or learn more about the program, contact Breanna Griffin at the St. Francois County Health Center 573-431-1947 extension 151.

Most people know that smoking causes cancer, heart disease, and other major health problems.

Smoking during pregnancy can cause additional health problems, including premature birth, certain birth defects, and infant death. According to the health center, quitting smoking is the single most important step you can take to protect your health and provide a healthier environment for your baby.

“This class never pretends this is an easy process,” said SFCHC Director Jessica McKnight. “But we work through it together focusing on how you can personally be successful and all that you will gain from quitting.”  

The American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking program being offered is based on the latest research to help smokers understand the physical, mental and social aspects of nicotine addiction to overcome temptations and triggers. It approaches the difficulties of quitting in a supportive style.

Ranked as the most effective smoking cessation program in a study by Fordham University Graduate School of Business, the program has helped over a million Americans begin smoke-free lives.

Those who choose to participate will learn about managing stress, avoiding weight gain, smoking cessation medications, and developing a new self-image.

Participants will also learn to implement lifestyle changes that make quitting easier and learn to prepare for their quit day.  

Studies show that people who use the program are six times more likely to be smoke-free one year later than those who try to quit on their own. According to the health center, up to 60 percent of participants report having quit by the end of the program when used in combination with smoking cessation medications.

After quitting, participants experience immediate health benefits. Additionally, they reduce their risk of long-term smoking-related illness and disability.  

McKnight said that in addition to the health benefits of being smoke-free, those who complete the program will receive a $10 Walmart gift card. 

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

