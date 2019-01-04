Great Mines Health Center, a private not-for profit community health center, has partnered the Kingston School District to establish a comprehensive seasonal school-based clinic for students, parents, faculty and employees of the district.
This innovative clinic provides on-site oral health care, medical services and behavioral health service on the Kingston campus. Having these services on the school campus, makes access to care much more convenient for faculty, students and parents of students and eliminates the need for parents to pick their child in order to transport them to appointments, which in turn reduces absenteeism.
“Now anyone in the district, including students, their parents and district staff, can simply walk down the hall and access the healthcare they need, without the need of leaving the school campus," Gregory Roeback, CEO of Great Mines Health Center, said. "This saves everyone from the hassle of signing out of school, traveling to an office and sitting in a waiting room to be seen.”
In addition, screening for serious conditions such as strep throat or influenza, can be diagnosed quickly and the student can be sent home sooner, reducing the impact on others in the district.
“The district has provided space to Great Mines Health Center, to provide these much needed health care services," Superintendent Alex McCaul said. "We have been pleased with the health services that have been provided and look forward to an increase in the number of scheduled days the health care providers will be onsite.”
Feeling healthy and doing well in school are linked.
According to KidsHealth.org, students who use school-based health centers benefit in many ways. They spend more time in class because they tend to be sick less often and don't have to take as much time off school to get to appointments. Studies show that teens, who might resist going to a doctor, are more willing to get help for problems like depression and weight issues at a school-based health center. This might be because they see the health center's staff at school each day, which helps build trust.
Regarding behavioral health, Great Mines health center employs two full-time licensed clinical social workers and has started offering telepsychiatry services.
“We hope to offer telepsychiatry services soon in the school, which will allow patients to simultaneously verbally and visually interact with a psychiatrist that is contracted with our health center," Roeback said. "There is an extreme shortage of behavioral health providers in this region and we see this as a great resource for the region."
The health center will also be able to provide scoliosis screening, sports physicals, treatment for asthma, and much more. These services do not create a cost for the district. The patient’s insurance plan is billed for the services as with a typical office visit.
If the patients or family does not have insurance they are charged a sliding fee for services based on household size and household income.
