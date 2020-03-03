Health center prepares for potential coronavirus cases

As the spread of coronavirus continues, the St. Francois County Health Center is taking steps to prepare for potential cases of coronavirus contraction should the virus make its way to the area.
On Feb. 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the potential exists in the U.S. for community-spread of the deadly Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, has grown to more than 89,000 cases worldwide and has claimed nearly 3,000 lives. Much remains unknown about COVID-19 as it is a novel (new) virus.
The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) is preparing for the possibility of cases locally.
“At this time, we do not have any local concerns associated with COVID-19,” said SFCHC Director Amber Elliott. “The health center staff are working to stay informed on guidance and recommendations from the CDC and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“Our role is to conduct monitoring of travelers and persons under investigation (PUI),” said Elliott. “Health Center staff routinely track and investigate other infectious diseases.”
According to the CDC, COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that is mainly spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets in the air by coughing and sneezing; similar to seasonal influenza.
Symptoms of the illness include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19. Clearly, the best way to prevent the illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. However, other preventative measures include regular hand washing, avoiding contact with sick people, staying home when you are sick, and covering your cough or sneeze.
“At this time, locally the risk remains low; however, it is important to be prepared for that to change,” Elliott explained. “The preventative actions at the federal level have given us time to prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best.”
You have free articles remaining.
Elliott said the health center staff are working with local, state, and federal partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 cases and community transmission. This includes preparing for the possibility of isolation and/or quarantines issued by public health authorities.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, preparation measures recommended to the public prior to a pandemic include:
• Store a two-week supply of water and food.
• Check your regular prescriptions and nonprescription remedies to ensure a continuous supply in your home.
• Get copies and maintain electronic versions of health records.
• Talk with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick.
“We want the public to be aware of preparedness measures and ways to stay informed as the situation progresses over the weeks and months to come,” Elliott said.
The St. Francois County Health Center encourages citizens to obtain information from reliable sources such as the CDC, federal, and state agencies. The county health center releases public information on its Facebook page and via local media sources.
For additional information about COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
For preparedness information, visit www.ready.gov.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com