Health center prepares for potential coronavirus cases

Symptoms of the illness include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19. Clearly, the best way to prevent the illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. However, other preventative measures include regular hand washing, avoiding contact with sick people, staying home when you are sick, and covering your cough or sneeze.

“At this time, locally the risk remains low; however, it is important to be prepared for that to change,” Elliott explained. “The preventative actions at the federal level have given us time to prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best.”

Elliott said the health center staff are working with local, state, and federal partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 cases and community transmission. This includes preparing for the possibility of isolation and/or quarantines issued by public health authorities.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, preparation measures recommended to the public prior to a pandemic include:

• Store a two-week supply of water and food.

• Check your regular prescriptions and nonprescription remedies to ensure a continuous supply in your home.

• Get copies and maintain electronic versions of health records.