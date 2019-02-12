The St. Francois County Health Center has been selected as a 2018-19 Local Opioid Overdose Prevention and Response (LOOPR) awardee.
The Health Center will receive up to $100,000 from NACCHO (National Association of County and City Health Officials) and the CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control to increase its capacity to respond effectively to the opioid epidemic at the local level.
According to the health department, the funding will help the health center work with community partners to develop an action plan and implement a community initiative to address the opioid epidemic in St. Francois County through academic detailing and other evidence-based strategies.
“Obviously we were disappointed to not receive the previous opioid response grant we applied for back in September,” Amber Elliott, St. Francois County Health Center assistant director, said. “But our director, Jessica McKnight, and I never stopped looking for funding to help our community address this problem.”
The Health Center was contacted by NACCHO in late November about the LOOPR funding opportunity and after several conference calls was notified right before the holidays about the award.
“Since finding out about the funding we have held two meetings with our community partners in the opioid consortium,” Elliott said. “We picked up right where we left off in July talking about exactly what our community needs are.”
The opioid consortium is looking at ways to prevent or reduce the incidences of opioid overdose in St. Francois County through measures such as increasing access to life-saving Narcan and medication assisted treatment; preventing transmission of hepatitis C and HIV; improving prevention programs in local schools; and increasing community awareness.
Elliott added that a big focus of the grant funding is for provider education and support through a peer-to-peer learning program known as Academic Detailing.
The Health Center is recruiting up to six healthcare professionals to participate in a training provided by the National Resource Center for Academic Detailing (NaRCAD) at the St. Francois County Ambulance District on March 5-6.
According to information provided regarding the training, "participants will learn outreach education techniques to foster a relationship and facilitate conversation with clinicians to identify individualized needs to provide evidence-based measures in treating and preventing opioid use disorder."
The opioid consortium plans to meet next month to continue developing the community action plan identifying specific activities to address opioid-related issues in St. Francois County.
In 2017 the U.S. Department of health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency. Drug overdoses are currently the leading cause of unintentional injury in the United States.
St. Francois County was among the top counties in the nation recently identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as being at risk for HIV and Hepatitis C infections due to injection drug use.
St. Francois County’s drug overdose rate (36/100,000) is higher than the US average (19.8/100,000). The county has seen increases in reports of injection drug use and heroin use in substance use treatment admissions, increases in drug-related hospitalizations, and in arrests for both adults and juveniles for drug-related offenses.
For more information or help with addiction, contact the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947 or call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health National Helpline at 1-800-662 HELP (4357)
For more information on the opioid consortium or the academic detailing training contact Elliott at the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947, ext. 113, or email amber.elliott@sfchealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.