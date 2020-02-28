Health Center shares facts about bed bugs

“Complaints associated with lodging facilities in the county are directed to our Environmental Health Department,” Roth added.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers simple precautions to prevent bed bug infestations in your home:

• Check used furniture for any signs of bed bugs before bringing them into your home.

• Use a protective cover that encases mattresses and box springs.

• Reduce clutter in your home and vacuum frequently.

• Be cautious when using shared laundry facilities.

• If you live in a multi-family home, try to isolate your unit by sealing cracks and crevices around doors, baseboards, light sockets, etc.

• Consider purchasing a portable heating chamber to treat any items that you believe may have bed bugs. Be sure to read and follow the directions if you use one of these units and be aware that they are not regulated by EPA or other federal agencies.

If you suspect that you have an infestation, contact your landlord or professional pest control company that has experience with bed bugs. The best way to prevent bed bugs is regular inspection for the signs of an infestation.

For more information on bedbugs or control methods, visit www.cdc.gov/parasites/bedbugs or www.epa.gov/bedbugs.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

