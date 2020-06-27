Health center: Virus mostly confined to prisons

“I think a lot of people are experiencing caution fatigue, which is basically, ‘we've heard all of these things that we need to do to prevent this disease,’” Elliott added. “But we've had to do it for so long. And it's in the media everywhere and every health department is talking about it and every medical association is talking about it. And so we've heard it, but we really have to keep on doing these things. Because we don't have a viable treatment. We don't have a vaccine. And so we're going to continue to see cases of this virus, and we want to minimize that as much as possible.”