A meeting was held recently at the Farmington Public Library, attended by representatives of community agencies, organizations and entities that have a vested interest in seeing progress being made on the opioid crisis in the local area.
The meeting was spearheaded by the St. Francois County Health Center as a prerequisite requirement of applying for a federal grant to establish and strengthen community resources in the fight against opioid abuse and addiction.
“There’s a grant available from HRSA, which is the Health Resources and Services Administration,” said Jessica McKnight, St. Francois County Health Center director. “The total grant funds are $130 million, but they’re giving $15 million out this year to 75 entities, up to $200,000 per entity.”
The grant, called the RCORP (Rural Communities Opioid Response Planning) grant is for the prevention, treatment and recovery of opioid abuse in rural communities with a significant need. McKnight said St. Francois County has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control to be one of 220 counties across the nation at risk for Hepatitis C and HIV outbreak due to intravenous drug use.
The grant was announced on June 15 and the application is due by July 30, presenting a bit of a time crunch for the health department to prepare the grant application. One of the requirements for applying for the grant is the creation of a community consortium, consisting of agencies and entities that can support or commit themselves to the fight against opioid abuse.
“The big part of this grant is going to be creating a consortium — bringing people together to plan how we’re going to address prevention, treatment and recovery in our community and how we can make it better,” McKnight said. “To even apply for this grant, we needed to get this consortium together, which was Wednesday’s meeting.”
Approximately 25 representatives of area agencies and entities attended the meeting, with invites being extended to hospitals, mental health professionals, pharmacies, non-profit organizations, school districts, the Division of Youth Services, the St. Francois County Community Partnership, the St. Francois County Ambulance District, the Department of Corrections and others.
McKnight said in addition to getting the various agencies into a room for the sake of the grant application, a discussion was hosted to discover ways that the grant funds could be used to strengthen existing resources or create new ones.
St. Francois County Health Center Assistant Director Amber Elliott said the grant is particularly important for counties like St. Francois, as Missouri is the lowest-funded state when it comes to public health.
“It’s less than $6 per capita, per person,” Elliott said, with the national average being $33 per person. “So we are at the very bottom in the way of public health funding. That’s why it’s so important for us to go out and get grants to bring more money to St. Francois County. It’s no coincidence that our health outcomes in Missouri are not as good as other places in the country, because we’re not investing in our health here.”
Referencing the recently-released report from the St. Louis County Prescription Drug Monitoring Program related to St. Francois County’s numbers, McKnight said a variety of programs and resources are being tried across the state to combat the spread of opioid abuse.
“Prevention is what we’re familiar with here at the health department,” she said. “But there are two different projects going on in Missouri — the MO-HOPE (Missouri Opioid/Heroin Overdose Prevention and Education) and the MORE (Missouri Overdose Rescue and Education) Projects, which look at Narcan.
“There’s a lot of funding and Narcan is very available at this moment. It’s making sure that our public is educated on why it’s so important. It’s a life-saving thing, it’s harm reduction. We know that people, unfortunately, are going to use. But how do we save lives?”
With the use of Narcan and telehealth in treatment and response to opioid abuse, Elliott said the first step is educating the public regarding the importance of those resources.
“We’ve talked a lot about stigma in mental health in past years and I think we’re seeing the same thing now with substance abuse,” Elliott said. “There is a disease process with addiction. The MO-HOPE project is not only giving Narcan to the public, but it’s also educating the public on the disease behind substance abuse and kind of breaking down barriers to that.
“I understand that it is a controversial thing, but we’re talking about saving lives. It could be anybody.”
If the grant is awarded to St. Francois County, Elliott stressed that the funds would be awarded not specifically for the health department, but for the community as a whole. The first year would actually be a planning year for officials and agencies to put programs into place.
An additional benefit of the creation of the community consortium is providing the various agencies and organizations to inform one another of resources each has available in the community, as it is difficult to individually keep track of all other resources.
Elliott said what she consistently heard in the meeting was a readiness for a change from those with a vested interest in the topic.
“We can’t keep doing the same thing that we’ve always done and expect different results,” she said. “I think it’s really good to have the interest of our community partners and agencies in this issue because it’s going to take all of us. It’s not an overnight fix by any means, but this grant will help increase our capacity.”
Being a federally-funded grant, there are strict requirements on the types of programs that the funds can go toward. McKnight said the focus is on evidence-based strategies with proven data and track records of backing up their use.
At this step, McKnight said what the health department needs are formal letters of commitment from local agencies and entities who are directly or indirectly involved with prevention, treatment or recovery of opioid abuse.
“We need four agencies that are willing to commit,” McKnight said. “We have three currently. We’re looking for letters of commitment from any agencies that either directly or indirectly could be impacted by this grant and specifically, the funding. If agencies are willing to write that letter of commitment, that will help us be able to apply for this grant.”
McKnight said letters of support are also needed, which would consist of an organization or agency expressing the need for the consortium and the grant monies to be brought into the community.
Apart from requiring the letters of commitment before the department can even submit the application for the grant, Elliott said the grant writers need to have an idea of community needs in order to request the appropriate amount of funds.
“The commitment letter is pretty open,” McKnight said. “It’s not a stock letter where I’m going to be telling you how I’m going to be committed. It’s how you think you can be involved — what impact you think this grant could have and how you see yourself being involved in the consortium. Commitment could be time, it could be support, it could be that they’re committed to letting us come to their facility and provide education, something as simple as that.”
With the department being able to write a grant application for up to $200,000, McKnight said part of the plan that the HRSA requires is to provide for the sustainability of the programs in the community, even after the grant funds have been used.
“Part of the planning process in the first year is also the sustainability plan for how we can keep it going,” she said. “There obviously will be a point that this funding is not there, so can these groups continue doing the programs and the projects that they’re working on?”
If your agency would like to submit a letter of commitment or support to enable the St. Francois County Health Department to apply for the Rural Communities Opioid Response Planning grant, contact the department at 573-431-1947. Letters can also be emailed to jessica.mcknight@sfchealth.org or mailed to P.O. Box 367, Park Hills, MO 63601.
