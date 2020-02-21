Health expo set for April

Visitors to this year’s Family Health Expo will get a chance to learn ways to be healthy every day. The expo, organized by St. Francois County Community Partnership, will be from 8 a.m. to noon on April 25 at the Mineral Area College Field House. "Healthy every day" is the theme.
The expo will give the community an opportunity to connect with needed health services by providing screenings and demonstrations, plus educational and informational exhibits. Visitors can also tour emergency vehicles, partake in snacks and drinks, and win prizes. There will also be games and activities for kids. All the activities are free.
Missouri Baptist Breast HealthCare Center will also offer free mammograms to women ages 40-64 who are uninsured or under insured. Appointments can be scheduled at 314-956-9829. Walk-in appointments will be offered as the schedule allows.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.